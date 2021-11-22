MadameNoire Featured Video

NeNe Leakes is still trying to move her life into its next chapter following the passing of her husband Gregg in early September.

The former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently slashed the price of the Duluth, Georgia mansion she previously shared with Gregg for the second time in two months, according to The New York Post.

Located just outside of Atlanta, NeNe and Gregg lived in their Duluth home for around seven years. NeNe initially listed the home for sale in September for $4 million. The sale price was later lowered to $3.8 million last month.

The price of the 53-year-old reality star’s home saw further slashed to $3.495 million earlier this week, “a $500,000 price decrease from the initial listing,” as detailed by The Post.

NeNe and Gregg brought their expansive 10,000 sqft home for $2.1 million back in 2015. The International Business Times reports that the home’s remained particularly special to NeNe since it was the first residence she and her late husband purchased together.

The Mediterranean-inspired mansion includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a great room, a formal living room, two chef’s kitchens and resort-style amenities such as the backyard’s pool and spa area.

The IBTimes detailed that the home’s remodeled basement boasts an entertainment bar, a beauty salon, a game room, wine storage and movie theater.

In an interview NeNe did some weeks after Gregg’s passing, the reality TV star mentioned, “The last five days before his passing was really beautiful.”

“All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock. We talked a lot and we made peace with what was happening,” NeNe told PEOPLE at the end of September. She shared that her late husband’s last words to her were: “I’m not going to leave you. God is going to bless you.”

“He said he wanted me to move on with my life.”

We wish her the best.

