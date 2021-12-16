MadameNoire Featured Video

Nene Leakes has a new man on her arm. In photos of her surprise birthday bash, Leakes is amongst family and friends but also a man named Nyonisela Sioh, who clung to her side in many photos.

Sioh owns a suit company named Nyoni Couture that has locations in Buckhead, Georgia and Charlotte, North Carolina. Sioh hails from Liberia and was introduced to Leakes through Peter Thomas, Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband, Radar Online reported. How long Leakes and Sioh have known each other for is unclear.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is back on the dating scene after losing her husband, Gregg Leakes, to colon cancer back in September. They tied the knot in 1997 and got divorced in 2010. They ended up finding love again after the divorce was final and remarried in 2013. They shared one son, Brentt. Gregg Leakes had five other children and was stepfather to his wife’s son, Bryson.

After his passing, Leakes shouted out the men who had no shame sliding right into her direct messages so shortly after Leakes’ passing.