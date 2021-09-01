MadameNoire Featured Video

Gregg Leakes has transitioned after battling colon cancer for the past three years. The family-oriented man was the husband to former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes and a successful and prominent businessman in Atlanta.

Publicist and Leakes family friend Ernest Duke released a statement on behalf of the grieving early Sept. 1.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes,” Dukes shared in a statement on Wednesday. “We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

As detailed by Entertainment Tonight, “[Gregg] survived by his six children — Daryl, Damian, Dexter, Denton, Katrina as well as his and NeNe’s son, Brentt. He was also a stepdad to NeNe’s son, Bryson, whom she had from a previous relationship.”

Gregg and NeNe, 53, had initially been married in 1997. Despite the couple divorcing in 2010, they soon reunited and remarried in 2013. The couple was a mainstay and constant source of entertainment, love and wisdom for RHOA fans worldwide.

On Monday, MADAMENOIRE reported that NeNe shared that Gregg was dying and “transitioning to the other side” at her Duluth, Georgia, establishment, the Lennethia Lounge, this past weekend.

“But I want to say this… I want to be at peace. When you see me, when you see my son, give us a lot of love. My husband is transitioning to the other side,” NeNe said to her patrons.

Gregg was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2018, and was in remission since the spring of 2019. In June of this year, NeNe shared that his cancer returned. By the end of July, the former Bravo housewife updated fans by tweeting that Gregg was back home with their family after a six-week hospitalization and surgery.

Fans and celebrities — including Andy Cohen, Marlo Hampton, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, LaLa Anthony and others –have been sending the Leakes family love via Twitter and NeNe’s last Instagram post.

Our sincerest condolences go out to the Leakes family at this time. May Gregg’s soul rest in perfect peace.