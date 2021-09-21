MadameNoire Featured Video

Following her husband Gregg Leakes’ passing earlier this month, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes has been adjusting to her “new normal” as fans have been adjusting to her new look.

On Instagram, the star recently posted a photo of herself that had some of her followers questioning her appearance in the comments. They said things like:

“NOOOOOOOO!!!!! Where is Ne Ne?” “Wow. That’s not Nene.” and “Who is this person?”

Quite honestly, it looks like NeNe simply used a filter while taking the photo. Coming to her defense, several fans responded to the star’s trolls in the comments by saying:

“The woman is in mourning and folks still trolling. Praying that y’all find some real joy and peace in your lives,” and “It’s so sad to see so many of ‘our’ people talking so bad about her!! She just lost her husband, her freaking partner!! So f-ing rude and disgusting!! Keep pushing baby @neneleakes sending nothing short of love and prayers to you and your family!! 🙏🏽”

Atlanta Black Star reported that NeNe updated her fans from the hair salon earlier that day via her Instagram Stories. The former Bravo celeb explained that she’d tried a different hair color after Gregg passed away but was returning to her signature blonde locks. NeNe explained in her Stories:

“So I played in dark hair long enough. Now that I am having to adjust to my new life, my new normal I thought I’ll go back blonde. So hi guys, its Nene and I am back blonde.” “I’m trying to adjust to this whole new life that I have and my whole new normal but I’m blonde… I have a whole group of people that is coming to my house everyday, doing different stuff with me. Trying to keep my mind off of, you know the events that recently happened… Love you guys okay and I’m pushing through with a blonde wig on.”

“I have good days and bad days but they say it’s normal. Some days I’m up and some days I’m down. Today I felt like going to the salon so that was good. I normally don’t go to the salon, I usually let people come to my house. So today I decided to drive to the salon and actually sit in the salon with other women. That was good to be around other people… Pushing through, pushing through hope you like the blonde.”

In other news, NeNe’s also in the headlines because she’s seemingly made up with Cynthia Bailey. Longtime RHOA viewers recall that the two women became fast friends when Bailey joined the cast in Season 3. Despite the highs and lows of their friendship, the two always managed to come back together. That was up until RHOA’s Season 11 finale when Cynthia invited a then-pregnant Kenya Moore to an event without giving NeNe a head’s up before.

NeNe argued that it was a shady move on Cynthia’s part since the whole cast was well aware of the longstanding feud between her and Kenya. Even though she and Cynthia managed to make amends in season 12, their friendship was seemingly never the same.

Notably, Cynthia was one of the RHOA cast members who attended Gregg’s celebration of life several weeks ago.

In an Instagram post from Sept. 19, NeNe shared a series of photos from a recent night at The Linnethia Lounge — including those of herself with Cynthia, Marlo Hampton and Lamar Odom.

In the caption, she noted, “Please work wit me as i be having highs & lows! Trying to adjust to my new normal so i may not always be present in the moment❤️.”

See the snaps down below.