Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes spent Christmas cuddled up with her new boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh.

Over the weekend, the reality star shared a few sweet clips of herself spending some quality time with the Nyoni Couture founder including one video where the two were seen riding around town blasting “Essence” by Wizkid.

On Dec. 24, the burgeoning lovebirds ushered in the Yuletide season with a romantic dinner. In her Instagram Story, Leakes shared one video with her head nestled up against the tailored businessman, while another captured the former housewife flicking her tongue at Sioh’s face.

“Almost Christmas Eve. Having dinner with…” she captioned the cheeky video according to PEOPLE.

Leakes’ latest display of public affection with her new bae, comes amid rumors that the 54-year-old was allegedly dating another man in addition to Sioh– a much younger man at that. Earlier this week, photos surfaced of Leakes canoodling in the club and in bed with a man named Temper Boi, according to Radar Online. The outlet reported that Temper may have leaked the photos, and he actually released a statement to The Shade Room following the suspicious flicks telling the outlet, that he and NeNe were definitely “more than cut buddies but less than exclusive,” adding that their relationship hadn’t “really ended.”

He also wrote a comment underneath The Shade Room’s screenshot of his pic hunched up with the Atlanta socialite telling critics that he wanted to “share the truth” about what was really going on… well, sort of.

“Since mfs wanna leak my sh*t and run false headlines might as well share the truth….last few months have been eye-opening. Nothing but love for you Linnethia and I wish you the best,” he commented.

So, not sure where things stand between NeNe and Temper Boi, but judging by the star’s most recent videos, it seems like she could care less about the hearsay and is clearly happy right where she is with her new man.

