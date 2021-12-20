MadameNoire Featured Video

Summer Walker seems to be having more co-parenting issues with the father of her child, music producer London Holmes, aka London On Da Track.

On Dec. 20, the Still Over It songstress posted a number of now-deleted messages directed at her child’s father, specifically asking London to stop “capping” on the internet by posting their seven-month-old daughter on his Instagram account when, according to her, he doesn’t generally keep up with the child’s wellbeing.

Directing her anger towards London, Summer reposted the video the music producer shared on his Instagram Stories of their daughter and wrote: “You haven’t seen my child in almost two months, no call, no FaceTime, no nothing. Ain’t even asked for a picture from either me or the nanny, and when you finally get her this is the first thing that came to your mind to do?”

“She’s not one of your little cars or props. You can’t just post for clout,” Summer added. “I wish you would just go. We don’t need you. She has a real father over here. We be the ones sleep deprived taking care of her while you out doing whatever. Just live your life, you don’t have to keep fake kicking it with her cause I’m not cool with all that popping in popping out bs.”

“You leave when I’m pregnant, pop in when she’s born. Literally leave like a couple days after she’s born. Pop in when you feel like it. Pop out. Pop in. Pop out,” Summer detailed of how London inconsistently been a part of their child’s life.

“Take your popcorn cornball head*ss on somewhere,” she told him.

In the caption, Summer added, “I legit hate this n—- bro, this man just told me he don’t have to tell me nothing if there’s something wrong with my child.”

In another post, Summer outlined the hypocrisy of some of London’s alleged big purchases — such as homes and cars — when she claims the producer hasn’t even dedicated a playroom or nursery to their baby girl — or his other children, for that matter.

One of London’s purchases Summer called out was the “big chain” he put around their daughter’s neck for his Instagram Story.

“Bro on GOD LEAVE MY BABY ALONE,” Summer said to London in the caption. “It’s DEAD. I’ve tried everything I can to make this co-parenting sh*t work. YOU DEAD AS$ EVIL, EVERYONE NEED TO SEE THE TYPE OF ISH I GO THROUGH EVERY TIME YOU GET HERE.”

The singer has also been going through it with London’s mother as The Shade Room captured in the snapshots below.

“I do not care,” Summer noted in her own Instagram Stories. “You wanna keep capping for the internet like you give af about my child. Now they KNOW you don’t give a damn. No need to keep capping.”

“That’s it, it’s dead. Don’t call my phone no more CREEP,” she reiterated to London. “Yo whole family weird, I see why you like that. Got more excuses than a n—- going to jail. Thank God for step-fathers smfh.”

This isn’t the first time Summer expressed frustration at London’s alleged disinterest in their child or the first time she’s publicly expressed her feelings about the producer’s seemingly deadbeat approach fathering.

