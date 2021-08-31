MadameNoire Featured Video

Summer Walker went on social media to vent about her ex-boyfriend and father of her daughter, producer London on da Track yet again.

The “Body” singer slammed her former beau, born London Holmes, for interfering with her personal life by messaging people close to her about the new man in her life.

“London calling & dm’ng [sic] everyone around me cause he BLOCKED talking bout if you care about Summer get that n**** away from her,” she wrote on her Instagram story on her “galactawhore” account. “So if anything happens to me it was him. Ghetto baby daddy from hell. I be minding my business & NEVER call him unless it’s about the well being of my child. Smh crazy mf. & ‘that n****’ has been raising your child since 2 months cause you ain’t s*** & wouldn’t help me. You need to stop threatening people & tell him thank you, f*****weirdo.”

She added in a follow up post, “I be trying so hard to mind my business, n**** so pressed. && come get this car, I don’t want nothing from you n this s*** ain’t even paid for. I like my cars paid OFF. … One of y’all hoes PLEASE put some good p**** on that man so he can leave me and my family alone. Thank you.”

It didn’t end there. The 25-year-old then headed over to her main Instagram account and went on Instagram Live to speak her mind about Holmes and the mothers of his two of other children, Erica Racine and Eboni, and asked all three of them to leave her alone.

“Y’all was f****** terrorizing me for two years bro, cuz I was with the n****” she said. “I gave him back for the same reasons y’all were terrorizing me for two years…I tried, as best as I could, to keep him involved with his children’s lives and y’all tried to blame me for it, I had nothing to do with it.”

She continued on, calling Holmes a “pathological liar, narcissist” and said he had a habit of gaslighting her, something she has said about him before.

Holmes responded to walker via Instagram, saying what Walker said about him calling was “cap” and that he was far from a deadbeat father.

“S*** so goofy s*** ain’t even funny,” he posted. “I really be trynna spare shawty cuz I understand her mental health ain’t where it need to be. But da lying shit gotta stop.”

He added, “That shit bout the truck cute too… I’ma have somebody come get that s*** tomorrow… Put the jewelry in the arm rest. I don’t want u to have nothing u don’t want.”

He added that he is also in a new relationship and his new woman “ain’t goin’ for no s*** like that.”