Summer Walker Reflects On Her Poor Taste In Men Amid Breakup Rumors: “I Like Literally Find My Childhood Trauma And Then Date It”

It appears that there may be some truth to recent speculation that Summer Walker and London on da Track have broken up again. The pair first raised eyebrows after they both unfollowed everyone on Instagram. Then, Summer came through with a reflective post about her poor” taste in men.”

“I have the worst taste in men,” the 24-year-old expressed in an Instagram Story. “I like literally find my childhood trauma and then date it.”

The “Playing Games” singer went on to share that 2020 has been a difficult year, despite the fact that it began with so much promise.

“I really thought this was gonna be a good year, but it turned out to be the WORST YEAR EVER,” she added. “Literally like the saddest day of my life.”

This isn’t the first time that breakup rumors have surrounded the couple. Back in April, sources connected to the pair began telling media outlets that they had parted ways. Shortly after, it was revealed that London, whose legal name is London Holmes, fathered a child with another woman. However, it’s unclear if the paternity drama had anything to do with their split.

Most recently, the couple’s relationship attracted headline attention after Summer weighed in on Future’s child support dispute with Eliza Reign, with Summer referring to Eliza as “disgusting and sad.” Eliza quickly clapped back and of course, she referenced Summer and London’s rocky relationship.

“How are you speaking on a situation like mine when your man is doing the same if not worse than the person I’m battling in court,” Eliza wrote. “Instead of condemning me on a fake number, you should be using your platform to speak against the type of neglect of children and abuse of women. But I can’t expect much from a woman who condones their man ‘allegedly’ playing the same type of games.”

She went on:

“Speaking of holding Black men accountable, you lay up under a Black man who is allegedly mistreating other Black women and the children they share with him. Imagine that?”

And the petty didn’t stop there. In response to Summer’s most recent post about how terribly her year is going, Eliza responded by quoting Summer’s song, “Karma” in her Instagram Story. You can check that out below.

Whatever difficulties Summer may be facing right now, we hope that she is able to rebound soon and seek help for the trauma from her past.