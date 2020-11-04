Madamenoire Featured Video

Summer Walker may be preparing to welcome her first child with her boyfriend and producer, London “London on da Track” Holmes. Strangely, news of this reported pregnancy is not coming directly from Walker herself, but instead, it is coming from Homles ex and co-parent, Eboni. According to multiple outlets, Eboni blasted the alleged news via her Instagram Stories.

“Summmerrr is pregggnantttt noun noun a boo boo,” Eboni wrote. “I said what I said. Yeah, Summer pregnant by a n-gga putting his 3 baby moms on child support currently wit open cases.”

Apparently, pregnancy rumors have been surrounding the “Over It” singer for some time now. They began to circulate after she appeared on Instagram Live with a tummy that appeared to protrude a bit. Of course, there are many potential reasons for this. Last month, Walker took to Instagram to refute the allegations.

“Y’all weirdos. Who demands a stranger to tell y’all if they pregnant,” Walker wrote. “lol and what kind of creep wants someone else to have a baby that they will never meet or help them raise. And the answer is no b—ch. I’m bloated but y’all weird.”

Even if Walker is pregnant, it should be up to her to choose when she wishes to make that information public. Women choose to keep their pregnancies under wraps during the earlier stages for a variety of reasons. The singer has had fairly public beef with two of Holmes co-parents and it’s obvious that Eboni intended to antagonize her when she made that post.

Sadly, according to The Jasmine Brand, the singer says that her attempts to sit down and make amends with at least one of the women have been met with silence.

“Now everybody silent. I been offered to sit down and take one dinner just to understand the problem. Nobody wanna ever pull up. Ya’ll lit every day but nobody wanna ever be civilized and come face to face like women,” Walker previously wrote on Instagram in reference to her attemptAin’t Ya’ll older than me?”

Baby or no baby, one can only hope that Holmes, his co-parents, and even Walker can reach some level of understanding and co-exist amicably for the sake of all of the children involved. While some may argue that Walker is only a girlfriend and irrelevant when it comes to Holmes and his kids, she’s clearly going to be around for a while and the ongoing conflict that she has with some of his co-parents is only adding to the toxicity of the situation.