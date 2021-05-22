MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s no secret that producer London Holmes, known as London on Da Track, didn’t have the best relationships with the mothers of his children. One of the mothers, named Eboni, accused him of being an absent father to their daughter and not paying child support. Eboni was also the one who revealed to the world that Holmes’ girlfriend, singer Summer Walker, was pregnant before she had the chance to. Holmes had also filed a lawsuit against Erica Votners, the mother of his son, London Jr., for full custody last year, Bossip reported. In his latest tweet, he revealed that he and the mothers are on better terms.

“Been hashed everything out with my baby mamas,” he wrote on Twitter. “Y’all can dead the kid s***. We super good [and] my kids super [straight].”

He then posted in his stories, “I’m proud of the man I’m becoming” and Eboni reposted it and wrote “Me too” with a black heart emoji.

At one point, Walker, who recently welcomed her first child with Holmes, blasted the co-parents and Holmes on social media for not being able to reconcile. She claimed that Holmes didn’t want to spend time with his children and said the mothers of his children were “bitter.”

“Everyone ghetto,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “It was all so ghetto. I tried to get him to spend time with his other kids as much as I could. He ain’t want to cause he selfish. I tried to get his baby mamas to let him see the kids, they didn’t want to ’cause they was bitter & hated me for no reason. I tried to get everybody to just get the f*** along like one big happy family and instead everyone just s***on me & now I gave the s*** end of the stick cause off these mf’s is GHETTO.”

It looks like they have let bygones be bygones for the sake of the children.