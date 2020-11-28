Madamenoire Featured Video

Summer Walker isn’t too pleased with the man she is pregnant by, producer London On Da Track. The “Girls Need Love Too” singer vented on social media about the men in her life being “lame,” including the hip-hop producer.

“Black men gotta start doing better when it comes to being a father,” she wrote on her Instagram story.. “My grandfather lame, my father lame & dis n**** lame. lol and I guess the cycle will continue. I guess n***** still dealing with the shackles of mental slavery or some s***, back when whit men ripped you from your families and beat you to death if you tried to protect them. It goes deep. S**** really sad…But at least I can afford to take care of my child.”

The Atlanta, Georgia native also sounded like she regrets getting pregnant by her on and off boyfriend, born London Holmes.

“But that’s how it goes when everybody spiritually and mentally undeveloped. idk wtf I was thinking. Well I guess I’ll just put it all in an album, collect my millions and be on my marry way.”

Walker also opened up about Holmes’ not so great co-parenting with the mothers of his children. She said she encouraged them to all get along but her words feel on deaf ears. She said her efforts didn’t work because Holmes is “selfish” and the mothers of his children are “bitter.”

“Everyone ghetto. It was all so ghetto. I tried to get him to spend time with his other kids as much as I could. He ain’t want to cause he selfish. I tried to get his baby mamas to let him see the kids, they didn’t want to cause they was bitter & hated me for no reason. I tried to get everybody to just get the f*** along like one big happy family and instead everyone just s***on me & now I gave the s*** end of the stick cause off these mf’s is GHETTO.”

It was one of the mothers of his children, named Eboni, who revealed that Walker was pregnant before she had the chance too, a highly disrespectful gesture.

“Summmerrr is pregggnantttt noun noun a boo boo,” Eboni wrote on Instagram earlier in November. “I said what I said. Yeah, Summer pregnant by a n**** putting his 3 baby moms on child support currently wit open cases.”

I guess we will be hearing more about this on her next album.