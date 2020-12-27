Mother Of London On Da Track’s Daughter Said He Hasn’t Seen Her All Year & ‘Chooses To Be Absent’

One of the mothers of producer London on da Track, who goes by Eboni Ivori on social media, never misses the opportunity to bash him. In her Instagram story, she claimed that London on da Track, born London Holmes, didn’t bother to contact their daughter for Christmas nor did he send her any gifts.

“Since I got 100 DMs asking the same question…No [London on da Track] did not call Paris or get her anything for Christmas & no he hasn’t seen her in 2020 period & yes he knows exactly where she at 24/7. He chooses to be absent,” she wrote.

Eboni is the same person who exposed Summer Walker’s pregnancy before the “Over It” singer had the chance to.

“Summmerrr is pregggnantttt noun noun a boo boo,” Eboni wrote on her Instagram stories back in November. “I said what I said. Yeah, Summer pregnant by a n**** putting his 3 baby moms on child support currently wit open cases.”

A few weeks later, Walker posted a picture of her small baby bump to confirm that she was expecting a child with Holmes. In social media posts that followed her pregnancy announcement, she made it clear that she regretted being pregnant by Holmes by calling Holmes “selfish” and “lame” on her Instagram story.

“Black men gotta start doing better when it comes to being a father,” she wrote in November. “My grandfather lame, my father lame & dis n**** lame. lol and I guess the cycle will continue. I guess n***** still dealing with the shackles of mental slavery or some s***, back when whit men ripped you from your families and beat you to death if you tried to protect them. It goes deep. S**** really sad…But at least I can afford to take care of my child.”

Walker and Holmes broke up in September.