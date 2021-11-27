MadameNoire Featured Video

Falynn Pina, who we know from Real Housewives of Atlanta, has welcomed her fourth child with her boyfriend Jaylan Banks. In her latest Instagram post, Pina revealed a precious photo of her baby girl holding Banks’ finger.

“Emma Sang Pina🎀 She’s absolutely perfect and healthy. 11.26.21,” she captioned the photo.

Pina and Banks welcomed their first child over a month after announcing their engagement.

“I said YES!!!” Pina captioned a photo of her stunning engagement ring. “I have no clue how @itsjaylanbanks pulled this big surprise off but I have not stopped balling my eyes out. I love you baby.”

Pina and Banks rose to infamy after her now ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, accused Pina of cheating on him with Banks while they were married in June 2021. He came forward with these allegations after he began dating Porsha Williams, who he is now engaged to. Pina publicly denied cheating on Guobadia with Banks and claimed they were only friends. Banks also denied the cheating allegations and said he was her friend and assistant. Guobadia filed for divorce from Pina twice, once in January 2021 and then again in February after he withdrew his first filing. They had been married for two years and together for five altogether.

In August, Banks and Pina announced they were welcoming their first child together. This is Banks’ first child.

“I’ve always wanted to have some type of father figure in my life so I’m giving back to the boys what I’ve never received,” Banks said in the video where he and Pina made their pregnancy announcement. “I’m ready to start the new adventure with you.”

In the video, Pina, who is the mother of three boys, said she hoped she would have a girl and her wish has been granted.

“I love being a boy mom, but it is time for the good Lord to bless me [with a girl],” she said.

Congratulations to the couple!