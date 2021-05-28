MadameNoire Featured Video

As Falynn and Simon Guoabdia get closer to finalizing their divorce, terms of their settlement have been revealed. According to People, the estranged couple’s prenuptial agreement has been enforced. Per the agreement, the couple agreed to split profits from the sale of a joint property, which is valued at $153,725.34. Simon agreed to pay Falynn her portion of the sale, $50,000, in two installments as an equitable division payment, which was a term listed in their prenup.

In the state of Georgia, marital property is typically divided based on the principle of equitable division, which means that the courts will attempt to split assets in a manner that is deemed fair or equitable. In some cases, this results in a 50/50 split. In others, it does not.

Both parties waived their rights to alimony. Simon will remain the owner of their marital home, which was recently listed for sale at $4.99 million. Falynn is required to vacate the premises by May 28.

Simon first filed to divorce Falynn on January 15, according to Yahoo News. A week later, he dismissed the filing and was seemingly working to repair his marriage. One month later, on February 19, he filed again, stating that their union was “irretrievably broken.” The following March, Falynn acknowledged her receipt of her estranged husband’s petition to divorce. A month later, both Falynn and Simon announced their impending split on social media.

“After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” she began,” Falynn wrote in a statement. “We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children. This mutual decision was not made lightly,” she continued, “and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period.”

As previously reported, Simon is now engaged to marry Falynn’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star, Porsha Williams.