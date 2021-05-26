MadameNoire Featured Video

If you thought that Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia would take the simple route with their wedding plans, think again. On an episode of “Dish Nation,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta star confirmed that she is planning three weddings to commemorate her union to Guobadia.

The first ceremony will be a native law and custom ceremony. They are also planning a traditional American wedding. Lastly, Williams says that they will also host a celebration at a home that Guobadia owns in another country.

“He’s African so we will have our native law and custom ceremony and a regular wedding, and then we’ll have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country,” the reality star told her co-hosts.

Williams and Guobadia announced their engagement in May after a photo posted on Mother’s Day featuring Williams, the 55-year-old investor, and William’s co-parent Dennis McKinley raised questions amongst fans.

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most,” Williams wrote in an Instagram post.

This will be Porsha’s second marriage and at least Guobadia’s second. The Nigerian-born entrepreneur is in the process of finalizing his divorce to Williams’ RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia. The pair announced their impending divorce just weeks before Williams and Guobadia went public with their relationship. It is unclear if he was married prior to that union. Wiliams married former NFL star, Kordell Stewart, in 2011. The two later divorced in 2013.

Since the announcement of their engagement, some outlets have reported that Williams is up for a Bravo wedding special; however, the speculation has yet to be confirmed by the network.