If you thought that Porsha Williams nervously pressed “send” before sharing that infamous photo on Mother’s Day, which revealed her engagement to Simon Guobadia and copacetic co-parenting situation with ex-fiancé, Dennis McKinley, it seems that you may be mistaken. The reality star spilled the details of her new engagement to Guobadia during a recent episode of “Dish Nation,” sharing that got engaged four days before Mother’s Day. She also strangely implied that she was surprised by the reactions she received.

“It was just special. It was very, very special,” said Williams of the moment during which the image was captured. “I really didn’t think anything of it. Honestly, Dennis, myself, and Simon, my fiancé were all sitting there and it was such a magical moment of being grown adults, being mature, and wanting to do the best thing that I was like, ‘Let’s seal this moment with a picture.'”

Naturally, the picture received an overwhelming response from social media. Most were clueless about Guobadia and Williams’ newfound courtship — let alone their engagement. To add to the confusion, Guobadia was still legally married to Williams’ co-star Falynn Guobadia at the time the image was shared.

“I posted it and then I woke up like, ‘Wait, what’s happening? Why is everybody going crazy?'” said Williams. “God is good. God is good. I know it seems fast to everybody else but I’ve been waiting for a love like this and God answered my prayers and he’s here. I wasn’t gonna deny it when it was smacking me dead in my face. I’m happy.”

Porsha also addressed rumors that a surprise pregnancy is what spawned the quickie engagement.

“I’m not pregnant. I’m not pregnant. Is that what you want, Gary?” she asked her co-host. “I’m not pregnant!”





Falynn Guobadia announced her impending divorce in April. In response to Williams’ engagement to her estranged husband, the reality star only said that she was focusing on finalizing her divorce and healing.