Dionne Warwick has the internet laughing with her once again.

On Monday, online’s “Queen of Twitter” posted a photo of rapper Tyler, the Creator performing at the American Music Awards this past Sunday. During his set, Tyler performed the song “MASSA” off his sixth studio album released earlier this year, Call Me If You Get Lost. Standing in front of a teal door on a snow-covered house and with frosty trees by his side, the rapper wore a fur hat and puffer coat with shorts.

“Are you hot or cold, dear? @tylerthercreater,” Warwick asked Tyler in the tweet — funnily pointing out how the rapper appeared to be dressed for both winter and spring.

Warwick officially joined Twitter in October 2012, but it wasn’t until late last year that the singer started going viral for her tweets.

The 80-year-old’s online presence has become so popular that many have dubbed her their honorary “auntie” and she’s even inspired a reoccurring Saturday Night Live bit.

Warwick’s topical commentary and often funny and slightly shady tweets have amassed her over 580.4K followers on the blue bird app — all of whom especially love it when the singer teases fellow musicians.

Scroll through some of our favorite other times Warwick tweeted about her fellow musical celebs and their antics down below.

