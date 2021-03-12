MadameNoire Featured Video

Did you know that Dionne Warwick and Wendy Williams had a little beef going on? After the talk show host made some not-so-nice comments about the singer late last year, the two have been going back and forth since. Now, Warwick is doubling down with some more heat and says she’s looking to “invade” Williams’ platform sometime soon.

If you recall, when Warwick joined the Twitter world last December, she created quite the stir with her funny and directed tweets at other celebrities. Her account quickly became so popular that it picked up the attention of news outlets and talk shows — and many even wondered if the singer was really the one behind her account.

When Williams covered the story on her show, in addition to noting that Warwick was “a beautiful woman” and someone who had been a guest on her show in the past — the host also said that she felt Warwick didn’t like her. Then, she also went into detail recounting the singer’s 2002 charges for marijuana possession. Regarding the popularity of Warwick’s tweets, Williams added, “Aunt Dionne does what she wants, after midnight, maybe after some bud.”

Clapping back to TV host’s messiness, Warwick used her Twitter to fire a series of tweets. After chastising Williams for speaking about her past case in a negative way — since she still maintains that she was framed with the drugs — the singer opted to remind Williams that she didn’t have to be meanspirited to get views.

“A friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me,” Warwick began. “I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past, she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments.”

Later she added, “My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was, nor would be any need, for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason. I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed.” As a shady jab to finish things off, the singer told Williams, “…There’s an old saying, ‘You can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar!’ Try it Wendy you might like it. 🤡 🙂.”

All that being said, in her latest interview with Page Six, Warwick still had a few sharply worded tidbits for all her haters out there — and those who still don’t think she’s the one behind her tweets. She told the outlet, “You know they’re gonna say what they wanna say regardless. You know, so I just don’t bother to dignify it, you know what? Why waste my time and theirs by continuing to say, ‘Hey, it’s me?’ It’s me is all I can tell you.”

Speaking on Williams, she said, “And regarding Wendy? Well, Wendy’s got her own platform, which I’m going to try to invade very soon,” before adding, “Yes, it’ll be fun. I’m gonna make it fun.”

Saturday Night Live even parodied Warwick and Williams beef on a recent episode. To view the funny clip of their take on the madness, see it down below at around the 2:08 mark.