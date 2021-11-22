MadameNoire Featured Video

Several online users have controversially dubbed Megan Thee Stallion and the rapper’s 2020 project Good News the rightful winner of the Favorite Hip-Hop Album of the Year award at last night’s American Music Awards.

Megan’s competition for Favorite Album of the Year included Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, Juice Wrld’s Legends Never Die, Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon and Rod Wave’s SoulFly.

On Twitter, critics claimed the Houston Hottie only won because the award show’s results were rigged or biased. Others plainly pointed out that the Favorite Hip-Hop Album of the Year award is a fan-voted honor — so if Megan’s competition didn’t win it was because of their respective fans’ unwillingness to vote and not Megan and or her talent.

“The fake outrage is hilariously misogynistic,” one Twitter user wrote at the end of her reply to a tweet shared by XXL, which reported Megan’s win alongside the names of her opponents who lost.

A few other users who commented underneath that same post also called out the outlet’s messy reporting as well.

“This headline is such a set up to get her dragged because she’s a female and she’s Megan,” another person wrote. “This was fan voted, and if any of the men would have won, y’all wouldn’t have made such a shady tweet.”

Another user pointed out that when XXL tweeted about Drake taking home the AMA’s Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist award, the outlet didn’t feel the need to namedrop the OVO rapper’s competition.

Megan — who also took home the awards for Favorite Trending Song for her track “Body” and Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist — shared her excitement about her wins on social media on Nov. 21.

“GOOD NEWS JUST WON FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR AND HOTTIES WE WON FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST AT THE #AMAs,” Megan said in a celebratory post shared yesterday. She added, “Thank you hotties for voting for me, thank y’all for always running it up. I can’t wait for y’all to see what’s in store for next year 🙏🏾❤️‍🔥 . Also GOOD NEWS turned one yesterday, I’m proud of her 😛.”

“Thank you hotties, thank you @amas 🔥,” she reiterated in a follow-up post. “I’m so happy, so proud! I couldn’t be there [at the AMAS] physically this year but like I said I’m so excited for everything to come next year 💙.”

Megan also tweeted that although she wasn’t able to perform the hit single “Butter” with BTS on the AMAs stage due to an “unexpected personal matter,” she’s still looking forward to setting things off with the K-pop group soon. “Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!” Megan wrote to her fans.

Regardless of her haters, Megan stays on her grind. We love to see it.

