MadameNoire Featured Video

Ever since Dionne Warwick began using her Twitter account, she has been making use of her 140 characters to give us all a piece of her mind. From summoning Teyana Taylor to portray her in her biopic to asking celebs about their quirky stage names, we’ve been loving all of it. In a recent interview, she gave her input about what it takes to be an icon, a title that she also has. During her chat with True Exclusives, she was asked if she thought Mariah Carey and Toni Braxton were icons, two heavily decorated and successful singers who have careers that span three decades.

“I don’t know,” she responded when asked about Carey, who has 18 number one hits. “I don’t know her that well. I love her music. She writes incredibly well. ‘Hero’ happens to be one of my favorite songs that she wrote. I’d have to give that one thought.”

She gave the same response when asked about Braxton, a seven-time Grammy winner, and added she wasn’t sure if Braxton wanted to reach icon status.

“I don’t know, she continued. “I don’t know if that’s something that Toni would want; if that where she feels she’s heading. I think she’s enjoying her status as a recording artist. I enjoy watching and hearing her. I don’t know if it’s something she wishes to accomplish or not. That’s another one I’ll have to give thought to.”

Warwick said she isn’t sure of what it takes to get deemed an icon but it she knows one thing for sure about the title.

“I wish I had the answer. I know it takes more than a hit record. I know that. There are many who never had a hit record who we know that are icons. Lena Horne, for one.”

Watch her interview below.