The Weeknd Claims Usher Stole His Style…Usher’s Response Is Perfect

I guess all of this extra time we all have on our hands now that we’re all confined to our homes has had people’s minds wandering. And while the use of our imaginations is generally a great thing, it also has the ability to get us in trouble when things go too far.

During a recent interview with Variety, singer The Weeknd spoke about the fact that he felt like Usher stole his style for his 2012 song, “Climax.”

“I heard ‘Climax,’ that [2012] Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy f—, that’s a Weeknd song.’ It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But the older I got, I realized it’s a good thing.”

Personally, I don’t see the connection. The Weeknd utilizes falsetto quite a bit. But Usher has been doing that for years. There’s his song from 2001, “U Don’t Have to Call,” or a few songs his classic album Confessions, including “Superstar,” which was released in 2004 when The Weeknd was a teenager and an unknown to most of us.

So I don’t know why he felt the need to single Usher out in this way—as if he invented falsetto.

In response to this bizarre comment, Usher sang this very difficult song laying flat on his back, lounging at the house, launching the #ClimaxChallenge.

Thankfully, enough people know Usher’s catalog and repertoire to defend his honor. And that’s exactly what people did…before Usher sent an even more direct response. Check them out on the following pages.