On Monday night, legendary singer Dionne Warwick was crowned Twitter’s new queen when she pointedly called out all those who think her Twitter page isn’t run by her.

Running a particularly hilarious and punchy account for the past several weeks, Warwick tweeted, “Came here to find foolishness in my replies. I am rushing to into an interview and this is the last time I’m saying this. Thanks.” Below the tweet itself was an accompanying video in which Warwick addressed the “naysayers” specifically.

She opened with, “Well hello. And this is for all of you Tweeters, who have decided that I’m not tweeting my own stuff to you. I want you to know I am, and I’m getting very, very, very good at it.”

In the video, which now has over 84,000 likes, Warwick explained how her “wonderful” niece Brittney encouraged her to join the app for “a lot of fun,” which she said she definitely has been having. She ended the clip on a bold note, saying, “That should quell all of you naysayers, and if it doesn’t, deal with it.”

Over the last couple of weeks, the songstress has kept both her fans, and the celebrity targets of her sassy tweets, on their toes. In November, in a tweet assumed to be referencing Megan Thee Stallion, Warwick said “I don’t know what a ‘hot girl’ is, but women support women in this house! I am happy to see kind people receive recognition. That’s all. (I’m turning 80. Please do not tell me what a ‘hot girl’ is).” Last week, she tweeted both Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd, saying, “If you have “The” in your name i’m coming for you. I need answers today.”

Fans had lots to say in response to the singer’s latest post confirming she’s the mastermind of her own Twitter. One replied, “Going into 2021 with this Queen energy, and ending every meeting with this quote ‘that should quell all of you naysayers, and if it doesn’t…deal with it.'”

And another recalled the time they had the opportunity to meet Warwick in Newport Beach and said she was a class act.

With hits like “That’s What Friends Are For” and “I Say a Little Prayer,” Warwick’s spicy tweets offer more joy to us from the timeless singer that we didn’t even know we needed.