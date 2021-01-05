Raise Your Own Kids: Folks Are Mad Cardi Doesn’t Let Kulture Listen To “WAP”

Cardi B. released “WAP” this past summer. Still, months later and into the new year, it’s still causing controversy and discussion. A video, that is a bit old resurfaced recently. And in it, Cardi is standing in her kitchen playing “WAP,” when suddenly her 2-year-old daughter Kulture comes toddling into the room.

Turning to see her daughter in the entry way, Cardi stops the song, presumably so her daughter can’t hear the inappropriate, sexually explicit lyrics.

And for one reason or another, people had a problem with this.

Someone wrote, “So ya daughter can’t listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can? @iamcardib AW OKAY! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash a$$ label your [sic] with. DISGUSTING.”

For better or worse, Cardi is not one to back down from a fight so she responded to the tweet.

“Ya needs to stop with this already! I’m not jojosiwa ! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults.Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see.I I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.”

“There’s moms who are strippers. Pop p*ssy, twerk all night for entertainment. Does that mean they do it around their kids? No! Stop makin this a debate. It’s pretty much common sense.”

Agreed.

I know people are often looking, hoping, and wishing for parenthood to be easy. But it just doesn’t work like that. You have to take an active and present role in the material your children are exposed to in order to prevent them from being exposed to inappropriate material before their time.

And sorry to say, it’s not Cardi’s responsibility to make that job easier for you. It’s your job to be vigilant. “WAP” is not playing unedited on the radio. You’re not going to hear it on Nickelodeon or Disney. It doesn’t air on children’s programming. It was a popular song so you may have to do some work to ensure they don’t hear it. But that’s parenting.

Cardi’s doing it—having creating the song. Other mothers and fathers can do the same.

Furthermore, where is all this heat and smoke for the male rappers and artists whose lyrical content is both sexual, violent and misogynistic? Where is the criticism for them? I haven’t seen a concerted effort since 90’s gangsta rap was the most popular art form.

Folks need to stop being lazy. And while celebrities will inevitably be role models for your children, the influence and power you have as a parent can and should supersede anything they may witness in the world.