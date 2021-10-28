MadameNoire Featured Video

80-year-old American music icon and songstress Dionne Warwick recently let it be known that she’s not looking forward to the release of the forthcoming film I Wanna Dance With Somebody — another biopic about her cousin, the late singer Whitney Houston.

When asked if she’s consulted with the film’s production team at all in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, the “Heartbreaker” singer replied, “Not [about] one thing.”

“I want them to let Whitney rest in peace,” Warwick shared. Then, explaining why she isn’t fond of Houston’s life being played out onscreen for the public yet again, Warwick continued, “Leave her alone. Ten years [since she died] — it’s time to let her sleep.”

Clive Davis, Houston’s “mentor,” will be executively producing the project. Moreover, Showbiz Cheat Sheet previously reported that I Wanna Dance With Somebody is the first official biopic about Houston authorized by the singer’s estate.

According to IMBD, the film’s plot will entail “the joyous, emotional and heart-breaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, the greatest female R&B pop vocalist of all time. Tracking her journey from obscurity to musical super stardom.” While currently in production, it’s expected to be released in December 2022. British actress Naomi Ackie will play Houston, and Wu-Tang: An American Saga star Ashton Sanders will depict Bobby Brown.

Interestingly, Warwick wasn’t impressed with the biopic of Aretha Franklin released earlier this year either. Within her conversation with the L.A. Times, the singer told the outlet, “I knew Aretha from when we were teenagers, and there was a lot missing.” Additionally, she noted, “Some filmmakers feel that they’ve got to find something cruddy and ugly in an artist’s life. Why?”

