The legendary Dionne Warwick made an epic appearance on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 6, and of course, the seminal singer kept it all the way Warwick, appearing as herself on the famous comedy show.

SNL cast member Ego Nwodim regularly impersonates the six-time Grammy Award winner during her laughable reoccurring skit The Dionne Warwick Talk Show. For the latest bit, Nwodim, 33, interviewed Ed Sheeran and Miley Cyrus, played Chloe Fineman in addition to a few other stars before welcoming the real Warwick to the stage.

Dionne Warwick Said This When Asked If Mariah Carey & Toni Braxton Are Icons “You know what? I’m tired of interviewing people who are not icons. Please welcome me,” Nwodim says before the 80-year-old star walks onto the set dazzling in a sequin jumpsuit. “I’m so excited for you that I’m here,” the “Walk on By,” crooner tells Nwodim.

The two Warwicks chat it up about everything from Dogecoin to NBA YoungBoy’s complicated rap name.

“Why aren’t people just called Burt Bacharach anymore?” Nwodim asked.” You know that is an excellent question and I don’t know the answer,” the real Warwick, who has become famous on Twitter for her quick-witted and hilarious hot takes replied. “But I will keep tweeting until I find out,” she added.

The sketch ends with Nwodim and Warwick singing a duet of the 1965 classic “What the World Needs Now is Love” by Bacharach and Hal David. “Damn, we look good,” Nwodim says in between lyrics.

After the show, the songstress gushed about her fun experience on SNL and thanked the castmates.

“I had fun at @nbcsnl,” Warwick told fans on Twitter. “Thank you to @eggy_boom (ME), @Punkiejohnson (as @BrittaniWarrick), and to the writers, cast, and crew. I had a wonderful time with you all.”

Turns out Dionne has been a big fan of Nwodim’s spot-on impersonation since the funny skit premiered back in December 2020.

“That young lady’s impression of me was very good,” she wrote to Nwodim on Twitter at the time, following up with more praise: “You did a wonderful job, baby. You are a star.”

Warwick has lit up the social media platform over the last year with her hilarious tweets on pop culture and music. Like the time she asked Chance The Rapper why he included the word, “Rapper” in his name.

….or the time she asked Generation Z why they love shouting so much.

When the hitmaker first came to the social media world, many followers of the star weren’t sure if she actually was the one tweeting behind the account. The singer told Good Morning America last year that she really does crank out all those hilarious tweets, well… with a little help from her niece, Brittany Warwick of course, who was also impersonated in the sketch by comedian Punkie Johnson.

“I am having the best time…I watched Brittany when she was doing Twitter one time… she showed me what I had to do and I’ve been having a wonderful time since then,” Warwick explained.

The move has helped to expand Warwick’s incredible music career and she shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

It looks like the “Say A little Prayer” singer will be premiering her upcoming documentary on Nov.12 at Doc NYC Fest.

Earlier this year “The Queen Of Twitter” said that she would be teaming up with Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd on a new track called “Nothing’s Impossible,” NME noted. No word on when it will be officially released.

