MADAMENOIRE previously reported Cynthia Bailey’s departure from The Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise after 11 years on the show. Although it’s a bittersweet goodbye, the Bravo star shared that she was excited to embrace new chapters in her life on an Instagram post shared Sept. 27.

For RHOA fans, Cynthia has been mostly known for her fashion sense, chic versatility, her classy yet sharp-tongued reads when it came to her castmate’s shenanigans and her hustle as a mother, model and overall business owner. With camera-ready cheekbones that sit high and statuesque, Cynthia’s intelligent and sassy personality emphasized that models are more than just pretty faces. While she had her highs and lows on the show — and fans sometimes called her out for the way she handled sticky situations — the star was well liked on RHOA overall and she generally served as a neutral party when drama popped off.

Her storyline in Season 13 made her the only housewife in Housewives history, across all franchises, who got married on camera twice.

Paying homage to her time on the show, here are the most memorable Cynthia x RHOA moments.

The Friendship Contract With NeNe Leakes

In Season 3, Cynthia made her RHOA debut as an established supermodel who just made the move from NYC to Atlanta. She came on strong as NeNe’s new friend on the block.

After the two got into it over some petty drama, Cynthia asked NeNe to sign a “friendship contract” that jokingly said it couldn’t be broken until death and that the two had to reconcile after any arguments by crying together or attending a wedding together. As you can imagine, the playful document seemed kind of weird to the other ladies within the RHOA circle at the time, particularly Kim Zolciak.

Cynthia ended up burning her copy of the friend contract in Season 8 amid another strained period in her relationship with NeNe.