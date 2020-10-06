Cynthia Bailey To Have “Large Wedding” This Weekend, Says You Can Get COVID “Regardless Of The Amount Of People That You’re Around”

Where do you stand on wedding ceremonies during the pandemic? There are some people who’ve chosen to postpone nuptials that were meant to occur this year. There are others who had to improvise to say “I do,” opting to cut their guest list and keep things small and safe due to the health risks. Then there are a few who’ve decided to go full steam ahead with their wedding plans, including inviting a great number of people, but say they will be safe by enforcing the use of masks.

Cynthia Bailey falls in the latter category. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared in a new interview with Extra that she and fiance Mike Hill are going ahead with a “large wedding” this weekend.

“Weddings are stressful. For me, the most stress for Mike and I is making sure we are not only following the COVID-19 rules and regulations, but also putting people in place to enforce them,” she said. “We’re having a large wedding. To be honest, everything that we’re doing for our wedding 10/10/20, we would be doing if we had 50 people there. We would still be doing temperature checks, still be enforcing masks and face shields because at the end of the day, you can get COVID at any time regardless of the amount of people that you’re around.”

The model confirmed her wedding date of October 10 last month, and even got rid of her quarantine weight to get ready for the big day. Despite the fact that it might sound crazy to have a “large wedding” right now, Bailey says they’re serious about keeping everyone safe.

“Everything is still a go,” she said. “We’ve literally almost scared our guests about coming at this point. We’re like, ‘Listen, we’re in a hot spot! This is what you’re going to have to do! We’re going to have security there if you don’t keep your mask on!’ We have indoor, outdoor. Like, no one is confined to a traditional wedding situation.”

Bailey and Hill selected their wedding date last year and are determined to keep it. She said in September that the date is “God’s timing, not mine. God’s will, not mine. God’s plan, not mine. God’s glory, not mine” alongside a photo of champagne flutes adorned with the wedding date.

Bailey never stated whether the couple are tying the knot in Los Angeles, where Hill has been living, or somewhere in Atlanta or Georgia in general, where Bailey has resided. In either place, particularly in California, rates for the virus are high. One can’t help but wonder why they want to go big and risk being a super-spreader event, especially when this isn’t the first rodeo for either party (he’s been married twice, she’s been married once before).

We’re sure it will be a beautiful wedding, but here’s to hoping it will also be a safe one.