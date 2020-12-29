Cynthia Bailey’s Daughter Noelle Reveals It’s Over Between Her And Girlfriend Alexis Powell

Cynthia Bailey’s daughter Noelle Robinson is back on the market after splitting with her girlfriend Alexis Powell. The two had been dealing with each other romantically since 2018, although they’d only officially revealed their relationship in March of this year following Robinson sharing that she’s sexually fluid.

In a recent video from Robinson’s YouTube channel, the 21-year-old played a game of “Truth or Drink” and admitted after some prodding that, “Yes I am single. And I’ve been single for a few months now.”

In season 12 of RHOA, which took place in 2019, Robinson came out to her mother as sexually fluid. At that time, she had already met Powell while they were both enrolled at Howard University, but she told her mom, “I don’t have anybody that I’m officially dating at this point.” Earlier this year, she shared the story of how they ended up together with her YouTube audience.

“I think I actually met her like, maybe the third day of school” she recalled. “I came up to her, literally… She was doing a little YouTube survey, and I told my friend, ‘Come on, you gotta come over here with me and do this survey,’ because I just wanted to talk to her, whatever, see what she was about.”

Powell was eventually introduced to Robinson’s family, and photos came out of her spending time with Bailey, Mike Hill and his daughters back in February.

“My family has already known her like this… None of this stuff is really new,” she told The Daily Dish this year. “But I think because it just came to light in the public eye, people think that it just happened.”

Powell then went on to crash with Robinson during the pandemic, as she has been living with Hill in Los Angeles. The couple did YouTube videos and Tik-Toks together, the latter of which have since been deleted from Robinson’s Instagram page.

It’s unclear if their relationship was simply a casualty of COVID-19 or if things just didn’t work out because that simply happens sometimes. Whatever happens next with her love life though, Robinson’s mom supports her fully.

“I just want you to be happy, Noelle,” Bailey told her daughter during her sexual fluidity revelation. “If you meet an amazing young lady, that’s a blessing. If you meet an amazing young man, that’s a blessing. As long as they’re good people and they love and support you.”