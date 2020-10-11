Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Are Officially Married

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill have tied the knot! The lovebirds got married at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia on October 10, 2020, People reported.

“Mike and I are elated that today has finally come! 10/10/20 is and always will be our perfect date. We are not perfect, but, are perfect for each other,” the newlyweds said. “We are living in a very different time, and now more than ever we realize that life is too short, and to never take anything for granted. We are so grateful to have found each other. Love with the help of God conquers all.”

They said their vows in front of 250 guests, including Bailey’s Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars. They got engaged in July 2019.

Bailey’s wedding gown was designed by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona with a headpiece from Bridal Styles Boutique. She wore Badgley Mischka shoes. Their wedding rings were supplied by Rockford Collection and Beverly Diamonds. Hill proposed with a five-carat princess cut solitaire ring that is worth $85,000.

Bailey’s RHOA castmates Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss and Eva Marcille were her bridesmaids. Bailey said she “couldn’t imagine my day without them.”

Due to them getting married during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hill said they wanted to ensure guest would “feel comfortable” and they didn’t “look irresponsible.”

“Everyone has to wash their hands before coming inside and we will have hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue,” Bailey told People. “And everyone must be wearing a mask at all times, it’s not optional.” Bailey told Page Six that she was surprised people would come with ” so many rules and regulations in play.” “We have sanitizing stations, we have an actual basin to wash your hands in before you enter the venue, we have temperature checks and the way the venue is set up, you can be indoors or outdoors the entire time if you want to.” Leon Robinson, the father of Bailey’s daughter Noelle, couldn’t attend due to filming a movie outside of the country but he sent a sweet message to Bailey and Hill via social media.

“Cynthia, you’ve been a supermodel, a supermom to our beautiful Noelle, and now today you start the first day of being a superwife to Mike Hill,” he said on Instagram. “I congratulate you both.”