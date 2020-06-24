“That Was One Of My Proudest Moments” Cynthia Bailey Talks About Her Daughter Noelle Coming Out

During a recent chat with Justin Sylvester for Bravo, Cynthia Bailey spoke about her daughter Noelle Robinson, coming out as bisexual on an episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Sylvester asked Bailey about how she felt about Noelle potentially being mistreated because of her sexuality.

Cynthia said:

“Noelle came out last year or about a year and a half ago, I think. And honestly, of all that things that I’ve shown on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” that probably was one of my proudest moments. Because I knew if it took what it took for my child to come out and talk about being gay openly, I can’t imagine all the other kids out there who felt afraid to talk to their parents about it. I knew for a fact that parents that watched that episode, felt very comfortable having that conversation with their kids that are fluid or gay, or however they define themselves—after watching me and Noelle just talk about it.

At the end of the day, we have to get to a place where all lives really have to matter, trans, gay, whatever. And even though Noelle got a lot of support and love from that episode, she got a lot of hate as well, which really broke my heart.

She actually had to get off of social media for a little bit because people were trolling her, saying you’re going to hell. Bashing her. And she was ready…she didn’t know how to deal with that and I didn’t know how to help her with that, other than to tell her, ‘Don’t worry about it. Forget what they’re saying on social media. Take a social media break.’

And you know, trying to tell a twenty-year-old to get off social media, they’re like, ‘Uhh, that’s my life.’

But it’s heartbreaking. It’s really heartbreaking. It’s just not right and that’s something that definitely has to change. The world just has to do better. And the one thing that Covid did, it sat everybody down. It sat everybody in the world down and God got everybody’s attention.”

You can watch the full interview in the video below.