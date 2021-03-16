MadameNoire Featured Video

Alongside her mother RHOA star Cynthia Bailey, Noelle Robinson is one of the beautiful faces of SheaMoisture’s recently released Wig & Weave Collection. As both an influencer with over 453k followers on Instagram and a model, Robinson exclusively shared with Madame Noire what it was like to partner with the beloved haircare brand — and her favorite product from its launch.

Whether for work or for fun, Robinson is someone who is always switching up her hair. As she shared with us, that aspect of her lifestyle plus the fact that SheaMoisture has been one of her go-to haircare brands for years now both made being one of the faces of their Wigs & Weave Collection something she genuinely feels proud of. According to her, choosing to partner with brands like them — ones she actually uses — is a part of what keeps her work as an influencer authentic.

“As an influencer, it’s really important that the brands I work with are properly aligned with my personal brand and beliefs,” the 21-year-old said. “Working with SheaMoisture meant a lot to me because they embody everything I believe in when it comes to haircare. I’ve used their products for over five years and I absolutely swear by them so getting the opportunity to actually be a part of the launch of this campaign in particular was an amazing experience.”

“As a collection that is specifically created to keep African American hair healthy while encouraging and simplifying the process of putting on and taking off wigs and weaves,” she noted, “the line everything I could’ve wanted it to be. I’m proud to be a part of it overall because I love everything it represents.”

Infused with tea tree oil, borage seed oil, and aloe vera, the line is designed to “preserve the health, length, and texture” of one’s hair while you’re in the installation, maintenance, and removal stages of your wigs and weaves. With all of its products priced under $10, the expansive range includes a Bonding Glue ($7.99), Bond Release Spray ($7.99) Residue Removal Shampoo ($9.99), 2-In-1 Conditioner & Detangler ($9.99), Scalp Soother ($7.99), Mousse ($9.99), and an Oil Shine Spray ($9.99).

Regarding which one of them she reaches for the most, Robinson shared that the Bond Release Spray is her top staple. As a product created to gently free glues and bonds from the hair, scalp, and edges, the influencer explained, “I’m always using wigs to switch up my hairstyles but I remove them right after any photoshoots I have. The Bond Release Spray makes my styling and removal processes a breeze which is great since being able to switch up my hair with wigs while protecting my natural hair is something really important to me.”

Relatedly, Robinson said that her favorite thing about the launch was being able to be part of a campaign that was geared towards those who love to keep their look versatile while also keeping their hair safe — just like her as she mentioned, and her mother too. Citing the latter as an inspiration to constantly keep her look fresh, Robinson said that working with Bailey to shoot the campaign and partner with SheaMoisture was an added bonus of the experience.

“My favorite thing about the launch is that I was able to be a part of a campaign that is specifically designed for people like me,” Robinson said before adding, ” — people who love to express themselves through various hairstyles. I also loved that I was able to do the campaign with my amazing mother — someone who has always given me so much hair inspiration being that she uses wigs and weaves to change her hairstyles often as well.”

To try out SheaMoisture’s new line for all your protective styling needs, shop their products in retailers nationwide such as Target, Walmart, and CVS.