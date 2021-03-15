MadameNoire Featured Video

Is it just me or was last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta jam-packed? Even though Cynthia’s 250+ person pandemic wedding was the focal point — we also watched LaToya get dragged for putting Kenya’s business out on front street, a RHOA alum make a messy comeback, and see more personal growth come from Porsha. What a whirlwind of an episode it was…

As mentioned, we finally saw the #CHill wedding go down. Wendy Williams was cited as the face of all the backlash Cynthia was getting for having such a huge pandemic wedding, but it’s safe to say that many of us were side-eyeing her right along with the talk show host. Despite the safety precautions put in place to keep all their attendees safe, the fact remained that having a 250+ person wedding in the middle of a global pandemic wasn’t the best idea in the grand scheme.

The most bothersome aspect of the whole situation was the possibility of bad weather ruining her wedding day seeming to be Cynthia’s biggest concern. To her credit though, having their wedding outside was of an even greater importance than it would have been pre-pandemic times because it would allow their guests the ability to social distance more freely and not be in a confined space with a whole bunch of people. That being said, all of that stress could have been avoided if Cynthia would have just done the safest thing to being with — which would have been to invite fewer guests.

Celebrity or not though, she wasn’t the only person to have a pandemic blowout last year. Marrying Mike genuinely seemed like it needed to be celebrated in a big way for Cynthia, and long-time viewers could probably sympathize with her on that one. Considering how we saw her wedding day to Peter Thomas go down during her first season on the show — and how the consequences of that day followed her into her marriage with him — getting married to Mike must have put a lot of pressure on Cynthia to make sure the wedding date itself went as smoothly as possible and the right people were around them to support their union. At the end of the day, while it wasn’t right for Cynthia to have a huge pandemic wedding that risked the lives of those who attended, you could tell that it was something she needed. Not only did she look really beautiful, but she and Mike looked really relieved and happy to finally be a wedded couple — and that was nice to see.

In the other tidbits of last night’s episode, Shamea hosted an “A Night in Niece” event for some of the ladies at her home that end up going slightly left when Porsha and Drew quickly gathered LaToya for gossiping about Marc Daly asking Kenya for alimony while the latter wasn’t there to address the conversation herself. In other chaotic news, apparent bridesmaid and former cast member Eva Marcille appeared for Cynthia’s wedding festivities. Not only was she was all up in the tea the ladies had about #Strippergate during the wedding rehearsal as if she was there herself — but as per her usual, she ended up spilling it all in a shady discussion at the wedding reception where she shared intimate details of the infamous night with a random other guest.

Unrelatedly, Porsha showcased more growth — her own personal M.O. this season. Despite her on-again-off-again fiancé Dennis McKinley’s tendency to gaslight her, when viewers watched him try to do it to her last by saying he didn’t even remember why they weren’t together, Porsha quickly let him know that if they didn’t share a child they probably wouldn’t even still be in communication at all.

All said and done, last night’s episode was filled to the brim. In addition to having secondhand anxiety as we watched all those people packed closely together for Cynthia’s wedding — masked but still — everyone was seemingly able to enjoy themselves. As we know, those who felt uncomfortable like RHOP housewife Gizelle Bryant — just opted to leave early. Concerning the rest, with an increasing number of cast members having issues with LaToya, Porsha continuing to know (and do) better, and Drew still trying to convince people that her marriage to Ralph is perfect — if anything — what we saw last night helped keep a few storylines going for future episodes to pick up on.

