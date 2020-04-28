Taylor Dunklin Says Doing Married at First Sight Was The “Worst, Most Stressful Experience” She’s Ever Had

Now that Married at First Sight is over and the conversation surrounding the reunion drama has settled, Taylor Dunklin is sharing her thoughts on her time on the show and her time being married to Brandon Reid.

The Season 10 star’s Instagram account was made public late last week (she does have a pretty good following by the way, more than 50,000 as of print). Now public, she posted an Instagram Story thanking people for the kind words she had received, while also speaking honestly about how bad the whole getting married at first sight thing went.

“I really appreciate all the positivity, kind words, and honest constructive criticism/advice,” she said in the message. “But honestly, being apart of this show was The WORST, most stressful experience I ever had in my life. I barely watched. So much happened off camera or that the show didn’t display. It’s hard when you have to continue to relive it.”

She admitted that her demeanor had shifted due to the stressful eight to nine weeks of filming throughout her rocky marriage to Brandon. Still, she was doing some work presently to get back to her old self.

“I’m healing from it, becoming better from it, accepting it as a learning experience & moving on to getting back to the positive care-free HAPPY person I was before,” she said.

As for Brandon’s claims that she had this huge following and only did the show to get famous, she poked fun at that while closing out her message.

“Sorry if my page is a disappointment, I’m not really the ‘social media queen’ he tried to make me out to be lol,” she said.

It’s good that Taylor still has a sense of humor, because it was definitely a long season for her, and not only rough with Brandon, but also with MAFS viewers on Twitter who were big critics of hers. However, she insists that her intentions were always pure. “I really wanted to find love I felt like was in a good place financially and mentally before all of this,” she told a follower. “I hope all of us even the dudes find love…”

People Said She Wouldn’t Take Responsibility for Her Part in the Downfall of Her Marriage

While there were many occasions where Brandon was pretty terrible (I have full list of shenanigans here), many people on social media claimed that Taylor always acted like a victim. They pointed out that there were some ugly situations she helped to escalate and drama she started that she couldn’t just say sorry about and move on from.