Even Pastor Cal Is Tired: 10 Of Brandon’s Most Smug And Childish Moments On Married At First Sight

We may very well have seen the last of Brandon Reid on Married at First Sight. It doesn’t look like he will be showing up to the reunion finale, and after his behavior during Decision Day with the experts, I’m sure nobody really wanted him there.

Brandon showed a great deal of chutzpah (or a–, however you choose to look at it). After refusing to appear on camera since the couples retreat, he showed up late to share his final decision. When he got there, the mass majority of his time was spent bickering back and forth with the experts, not even really addressing Taylor, and by the end of it all, he stormed out and said he was over it all, just as viewers were over him.

And for good reason. It’s been a really rocky season all around, but watching Brandon’s meltdowns and self-satisfied behavior was pretty much the worst part. Check out 10 of his most smug and ridiculous moments from this season, including quite a few instances from Decision Day alone.

Showing Up Late and Then Blaming Producers For His Lateness

You know it’s really hard to make the case that someone else has made you late when with a puffed up demeanor, you walk into a place late without a sorry to offer or a teeny bit of remorse. Nevertheless, that’s what Brandon confidently did, ready to gripe about things that had nothing to do with his marriage. He blamed production and the experts for him being late to work twice, claiming he wasn’t allowed to leave, though we know he’s the king of storming out of a place he no longer wants to be in. It was as though he’d simply come, sweaty armpits in tow, to stick it to everyone one last time.