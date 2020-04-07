MAFS’ Taylor Says Brandon’s Blowups Started “Day 1”: “He Took The Head Producer’s Phone And Threw It Across The Room At The Wedding”

According to Married at First Sight‘s Taylor Dunklin, Brandon Reid has been having the type of meltdowns with production we saw in last week’s episode since their wedding day.

The Season 10 participant shared on a recent Unfiltered episode with host and MAFS alumni Jamie Otis that quiet as it was kept, from the first day she met him, Brandon has displayed some really over-the-top behavior. However, she realized in hindsight that she tried not to think the worst of him from day one.

“I mean, at my wedding, I was very optimistic and very hopeful and very excited,” she said, according to Reality TV World. “I think that kind of masked some of the things that I saw that were bad.”

She claimed that he was getting upset about underwhelming food given before the wedding, and at one point, he was careless with a producer’s belongings.

“Honestly, to be completely honest with you, on the first day, he took the head producer’s phone and threw it across the room at the wedding,” she said. “I mean, he was getting into so many arguments with production.”

“He came out and told me [at our wedding] — he was like, ‘They didn’t give me any food before the wedding. I asked for food and they gave me soggy fish tacos. And then they gave me spaghetti without meatballs, and I’m like, how am I supposed to eat this?'” she added.

Nevertheless, she downplayed his actions as him just being nervous at the time.

“Maybe there’s just some wedding jitters,” she said she thought. “Let me just throw that to the side.”

But as time went on, we of course saw Brandon get very upset with production during the honeymoon in Panama (funny enough, food was the catalyst for that), as well as with Taylor. And in the most recent episode, during the couples retreat, we know he was quite confrontational with a couple of producers, calling both a “piece of sh-t.” He would eventually leave the retreat after having a falling out with Taylor and wouldn’t return.

Looking back on his blowups and how their failure to get on one accord stunted their growth, Taylor said, “He thinks he can throw these diva tantrums and just be whoever!”

All that being said, Brandon was still the one to call the whole marriage off. Soon after Season 10 began, he filed for an annulment of his marriage to Taylor, claiming she was unfaithful, he was the victim of fraud, and that she only did the show to “gain notoriety and attention.”

Hit the flip to see how viewers have felt about Brandon’s outbursts this season:

"I don't like Taylor at all however Brandon is an a–hole to the producers time and time again," said a commenter. "Did he not realize that he signed up to be on a tv show?! Like what didn't he get about that?!"

“I don’t like Taylor at all however Brandon is an a–hole to the producers time and time again,” said a commenter. “Did he not realize that he signed up to be on a tv show?! Like what didn’t he get about that?! #MAFS”