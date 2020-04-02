MAFS: The Most Cringe-Worthy Moments From The Disastrous Couples Retreat

The “Fight or Flight” episode of Married at First Sight aired this week, and it followed the couples as they travel for a couples retreat. But instead of having fun, gaining new insight into one another and bonding, the majority of couples were at odds and couldn’t even tuck in their annoyance to put on a united front in front of the group. If that wasn’t enough, there were also blowups with production and two husbands leaving the retreat early. To be honest, it was quite frustrating to watch because it becomes more and more clear each week that some of these pairs should never have been matched. But anywho, let’s recap all of the moments that were pretty painful to watch and hope for better next week as the couples loom closer to decision day.

I don’t get why Brandon waited till almost a day later to confront an issue he had with Taylor. He had the whole ride to her that figured out.. he wanted to ass her out I front of other people #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS — Reality Chat (@iChatRealityTV) April 2, 2020

Brandon Holding Onto His Feelings During The Long A– Car Ride

If there’s one thing I can’t stand, it’s someone with a clear issue not getting it off of their chest, but instead, opting to get around friends, family, whomever, and make it clear to everyone they are in a funk. Now, Brandon didn’t necessarily start the couples retreat trip with a hostile demeanor, but he knew he had a bone to pick with Taylor and didn’t use the ride to the retreat to clear the air. Instead of letting her know he was rightfully disappointed that she ended up spending the night before the trip at a hotel with friends after claiming she accidentally fell asleep, Brandon opted to stay quiet, glued to his phone the entire time, even going to sleep during the ride instead of talking to her. By the time he got to the retreat, he separated himself not only from Taylor but the group as a whole.