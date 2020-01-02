Dry Wigs & Mama’s Boys: Twitter Has Strong Feelings About All Five Couples After The Married At First Sight Season 10 Premiere

Married at First Sight returned on New Year’s Day in the city of Washington D.C., and though we didn’t get to see any of the couples actually walk down the aisle yet (it was three hours of matching folks and then getting them ready for the weddings), we got to get to know all of the participants pretty well. They were all quite memorable, despite the fact that the show picked FIVE this time for the tenth season. That’s a lot of people to keep up with…

There’s Meka, the “mothering” naturalista with the Black don’t crack mama, paired with Michael, a seemingly nice guy who comes from a family that has never done the marriage thing.

There’s Taylor, the ambitious scientist with three jobs and a love for travel, paired with Brandon, the sales manager who comes from a family full of women who aren’t too sure about his decision to get married at first sight.

Those were the Black couples, but the white ones were equally interesting this time around.

There’s Mindy, the ice skater who has been through a lot of trauma and doesn’t have the support of her parents, paired with Zach, the fitness fanatic who looks like a GQ model and hasn’t had successful relationships due to lack of “chemistry.”

There’s Jessica, the identical twin who wants to catch up to the milestones in life her sister has met, paired with Austin, a mama’s boy with a serious team of hype man friends.

Lastly, there’s Katie, who all the way up to the twelfth hour isn’t sure she wants to be married because her trolling ex is blowing up her phone, paired with Derek, who looks like a South American Ashton Kutcher and actually is excited to marry his selected stranger.

I personally have to wait to see how they all react to each other when they meet at their weddings, but right now, I’m not sure I’m super confident about anybody. In fact, some of the pairings seem a little off, particularly Mindy and Zach and Brandon and Taylor (they look good visually but she might be on another level). Nevertheless, I’m excited to see how the season will play out.

The strongest opinions though, came from Twitter. People didn’t hold back their reservations about certain couples, or even their disdain for the style and behavior of specific participants. As though the show wasn’t entertaining enough, the commentary around it online took things up a notch.

See if your opinions about the Season 10 couples match what those online had to say by hitting the flip:

Taylor is educated, well traveled, well spoken and she’s pretty!! Besides that terrible ass wig I’m rooting for sis #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/nWuygKbh2g — Queen A 🇰🇳 (@AliceaTheGreat) January 2, 2020

I really wish this show had an expert who is Gay cause one of these husbands may be better off finding him a husband too…

#mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/7znFNK8g2g — TIGHTEN UP YOUNGIN’ (@MaxxLaine) January 2, 2020

The fact that Katie keeps going back and forth between the guy who ghosted her means she’s def too immature to get married 🤦🏼‍♀️ #mafs #marriedatfirstsight pic.twitter.com/hwC4vHaZgs — Ashley (@ranchocarnetor0) January 2, 2020

But Meka specially said she didn’t want to be anyone’s “mama” and they match her with a dude with hella baggage. This some bs 🤣🤣#MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/00cIKhIesw — Queen A 🇰🇳 (@AliceaTheGreat) January 2, 2020