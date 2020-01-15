Done: MAFS Season 10 Couple Brandon Reid, Taylor Dunklin Have Already Filed For An Annulment Of Their Marriage

Season 10 of Married at First Sight just started, but it’s reportedly already over between couple Brandon Reid and Taylor Dunklin.

PEOPLE confirmed exclusively that it was actually Reid who pulled the plug on the marriage. They have court papers that show that he he filed for an annulment on January 2. Lifetime gave a statement to the publication in light of the news.

As with any union, some end up happily ever after, and others don’t,” they shared in a statement. “Continue to watch MAFS to see what happens with Taylor and Brandon.”

An individual who is allegedly a “source close to the exes” also came out of the woodwork to speak on the ups and downs of Reid and Dunklin’s short-lived union. One told PEOPLE that the couple’s relationship is an “intense love-hate relationship. Right now it’s hate, but I wouldn’t be surprised if next week it comes back to love.”

Episode three airs tonight and already one of the five couples is done. It will definitely be intriguing to see what caused the two to fall out. Though we noted in last week’s recap that Reid came off quite awkward on his wedding day, so did Dunklin, who didn’t seem to mind him. Nevertheless, things always get complicated when the couples come back from their honeymoon…

They aren’t the first couple to have their final decision made public way before Decision Day. Despite the fact that Mia Bally came into her marriage to Tristan Thompson with some serious baggage, including being arrested on the way to their honeymoon due to allegations of stalking her ex, they chose to stay together on Decision Day. However, soon after, she was the one who chose to file for divorce after they completed Season 7, but the world learned about it before the season was over.

In terms of Reid and Dunklin, we were rooting for them, but did you think they were going to last? Share you thoughts on down below.