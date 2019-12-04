Meet The Black Couples We’re Rooting For From The New Season Of Married At First Sight In D.C.

Married at First Sight is back!

Well, almost. Just a few months after Decision Day and the reunion finale of the Charlotte edition of the series, we’re already getting a peek at the cast of Season 10. This time around, the couples will be based in Washington D.C., and we’ve received the bios and images of the Black participants we’ll certainly be keeping our eye on.

To start, there are actually five couples this time around, one more than the last few seasons and certainly making the upcoming two-hour episodes necessary.

The first couple to know is 27-year-old Taylor Dunklin and 34-year-old Brandon Reid. (LEFT)

Taylor Dunklin is a research scientist from the DMV area who grew up in Maryland with her mother. Though she didn’t have a relationship with her father, her bond with her mother is strong and she calls her mom her biggest role model. Recently single, Dunklin was in a long-term relationship off and on for four years and it wasn’t a healthy one. Nevertheless, she feels ready to find love again after taking time to find herself. Therefore, she’s sought out the assistance of the experts and believes they will help her weed out the frogs to help her find her prince.

Her match, Brandon Reid, is a sales manager raised in D.C. His family is tight knit, originating from the U.S. Virgin Islands and he’s looking to say “I do” with a woman who values family as much as he does. According to his bio, he’s ready to find his soulmate, and despite positive dating situations in his past, he things the experts will help him find a lasting love he can build a life with, including having children with.

The other couple to watch is Meka Jones, 25, and Michael Watson, 31. (RIGHT)

Meka Jones is a category analyst from Baltimore who comes from a large family (she is the oldest of five kids) headed by a single mom. She admitted in her bio that she didn’t have the highest self-esteem growing up, and therefore, she struggled to cultivate healthy relationships with men. However, she now has changed for the better, is comfortable in her own skin and is killing it professionally. With all of those cards in order, of course, she’s hoping to find her Mr. Right with help from the experts. She’s gone the online dating route like many but hasn’t been successful, and has been ready to settle down and marry for a while. She’s trusting in the experts’ judgment to make that happen.

Lastly, her match is Michael Watson, an education director born and raised in D.C. Another man coming from a tight-knit family, he has leaned on them since the death of his mother, being adopted by his aunt and cousin when he was young. It’s understandable then that he is all about creating his own family unit. Watson said in his bio that he’s been ready for marriage for some time, but was waiting to meet the woman right for him. Who better to help him find that then the experts and their “rigorous” process?

We always have our fingers crossed and hope for the best when it comes to the couples of color who appear on Married at First Sight, and based on the pictures alone (and the body language), we have hope that these will be lasting marriages. If they’re not though, I’m sure we’ll still be entertained.

The new season of the hit show, in its tenth season, premieres Jan 1st at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.