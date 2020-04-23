Brandon & Taylor Got Arrested, Michael Is Still A “Yoga Instructor,” And Other Very Messy Moments From The #MAFS Reunion

While Season 10 of Married at First Sight was rough (we knew early on that two of the couples weren’t going to make it), the reunion was, surprisingly, the most entertaining two hours of TV from the show’s entire run. It was a mess. There were talks of arrests and court appearances, a cheater, and two parties from defunct couples (four out of five didn’t make it in the end — yikes), going on a date on the low. Host Kevin Frazier put everybody’s issues on blast and asked the questions many of us had. Overall, the Twitterverse was pleased with the show’s ending.

This is the worst season of the show but the best reunion.#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs pic.twitter.com/1C16z6o9d8 — Jykia Deshawn💜⚡️ (@BoredNerdGirl) April 23, 2020

Whether you missed it or you were as glued to the drama as we were, check out the 10 moments that were oh so messy from Wednesday night’s reunion finale.

And here’s to hoping for a smoother Season 11 in NOLA.

Katie, Katie, Katie

Katie and Derek didn’t make it, y’all, and considering she was so bent out of shape for so long about his slow approach to falling in love and bringing “the heat” in their marriage, that was of little shock. The couple talked with Kevin about how they grew apart. They ended up sleeping in separate bedrooms until she finally asked for them to just be “friends.” In no time after that though, Derek said that Katie revealed that she cheated on him with her ex (the one she talked so much about in the beginning). She claimed it was just a physical thing and that she and Derek had agreed to be done at that point. When asked by Kevin if he was hurt by her behavior, Derek said no, because he didn’t love her.

“Thankfully, Katie made it really easy to NOT fall in love with her.”

Well, DAMN!