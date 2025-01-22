Kamala, Oprah, Michelle: 21 Black Women We’d Prefer To See Serve As President

1 of 21 ❯ ❮

2. Oprah Winfrey Oprah is the ultimate boss lady. In fact, the public has encouraged her to run for president multiple times. But Oprah has previously stated that she’s not interested in being America’s commander-in-chief. Instead, she endorsed Kamala Harris for president this past election cycle.

3. Michelle Obama Our forever first lady, Michelle Obama, is absolutely qualified to become president. Not only is she the wife of the 44th U.S. President, Barack Obama, but she is also an Ivy League graduate, lawyer and author. Furthermore, as first lady she advocated for poverty awareness, education, and nutrition.

4. Stacey Abrams Former Georgia State Representative Stacey Abrams served over a decade in state office. Among other things, Abrams stands on business as a political leader and voting rights activist. She founded the non-profit organization Fair Fight Action to address voter suppression in Georgia and across the country.

5. Beyoncé Queen Bey or President Bey? Take your pick! Beyonce’s “Freedom” was notably the soundtrack of Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign. The Grammy-winning artist also delivered a speech at a Houston rally in support of the VP last October. With millions of fans, it’s clear that Beyonce’s celebrity and influence is unwavering.

6. Jasmine Crockett United States Representative and rising political star Jasmine Crockett is not afraid to speak up! She initially became a viral sensation for clapping back at Republicans on Capitol Hill. Conversely, Crockett is dedicated to public service. The millennial politician works tirelessly as a public defender and civil rights attorney.

7.Kerry Washington It’s handled! Kerry Washington aka Oliva Pope can tackle anything. Partly inspired by real-life crisis manager and lawyer Judy Smith, Washington’s fictional character addressed political situations on ABC’s hit show Scandal for seven seasons.

8. Meghan Markle Does it get any more regal than Meghan Markle? The American actress turned British royalty is formally the Dutchess of Sussex. Before stepping down from her royal duties along with her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Markle was known for her charity work, which focused on social justice and women’s issues.

9. Issa Rae Our favorite multihyphenate Issa Rae knows a thing or two about the presidency. She starred as President Barbie in the Barbie movie, governing BarbieLand with style and grace–in all pink down to the sash. Not to mention, Issa Rae is a powerhouse offscreen.

10. Maya Rudolph Kamala Harris look-a-like, Maya Rudoph, delivers an amusing impression of the vice president as a recurring role on Saturday Night Live. Harris made a surprise appearance on SNL alongside Rudolph for the show’s cold open last November.

11. Sheryl Lee Ralph Sheryl Lee Ralph radiates positivity and is still receiving her flowers! In 2021, the legendary actress actually reprised her role as ​​President Kelly Wade in the supernatural drama Motherland: Fort Salem. Most recently, Ralph headlined a fundraiser for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign last September.

12. Joy Reid Joy Reid tells it like it is! The host of MSNBC’s The Reid Out is straightforward when it comes to discussing controversial topics on air like Trump’s presidency and the future of democracy. Reid’s criticism and fact-checking is unmatched in primetime cable news.

13. Maxine Waters At 86-years-old, Maxine Waters is one of the most powerful women in American politics. Her career spans decades, initially being elected to the California State Assembly in 1976 and now serving her 18th House term. When she’s not reclaiming her time, the congresswoman and top ranking Democrat is working hard on policy.

14. Marcia L. Fudge Retired politician Marcia L. Fudge served as the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 2021 to 2024, becoming the second Black woman to hold the position. What’s more, Fudge was chair of the Congressional Black Caucus under Barack Obama’s administration.

15. Symone Sanders-Townsend Democratic strategist Symone Sanders-Townsend is a prominent young voice in politics. Her quick-witted commentary as a host for MSNBC’s The Weekend is always on point! Sanders-Townsend’s resume includes being the national press secretary for Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign. As well as one-time advisors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

16. Serena Williams Serena Williams is undeniably the GOAT. The tennis champion has won 39 major titles including 23 Grand Slam singles. Her competitiveness and sportsmanship definitely make her a leader. Beyond her career, Williams is a well-known philanthropist. The Serena Williams Foundation provides scholarships for underprivileged students worldwide.

17. Condoleeza Rice Condoleeza Rice was the first Black female secretary of state, serving from 2005 to 2009. Rice was also the first woman to serve as national security advisor from from 2001 to 2005 respectively under George W. Bush’s administration. The political scientist and American diplomat is among the most influential Black republicans.

18. Omarosa The mononymous Omarosa is known to many as an outspoken TV personality. However, the former Trump ally is no stranger to politics. Omarosa worked in the White House offices of presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. The ex-political aide has also been a member of three political parties: independent, republican and democrat.

19. Cori Bush Concluding her term earlier this month, Cori Bush was the first Black woman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives from Missouri. The former congresswoman took office in 2021 and won reelection in 2022. Despite not winning the Democratic primary in 2024, Bush stood her ground in congress along with the progressive group known as “The Squad.”

20. Ayanna Pressley Fellow member of “The Squad,” Ayanna Pressley has been a politician since 2010. Pressley was the first Black woman elected to the Boston City Council and the first Black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts. She currently serves in the United States House of Representatives.