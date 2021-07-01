MadameNoire Featured Video

Continuing the fight against voter suppression, Stacey Abrams just launched a new tool for Georgia voters to know if their voter registration is about to be canceled.

According to The 19th, “Fair Fight Action’s GeorgiaVoterSearch.com lets voters verify whether they are on the list of the more than 100,000 voters whose registration could be canceled because they have moved or haven’t voted in several years… The site is part of the organization’s effort to go on offense in the wake of the state’s new restrictive voting measures passed during the most recent legislative session.”

The website was launched on June 29. Its goal is to contact 50,000 voters “through a text and phone bank campaign later this summer” in order to highlight the upcoming purge and educate people who’ve already been purged on how they can re-register to vote.

Abrams ran unsuccessfully against Brain Kemp for Georgia state governor back in 2018, and “534,000 Georgians were purged from the rolls in 2017,” The 19th reported.

Abrams is also known for her influential role in helping flip Georgia blue — a move that also aided in Joe Biden winning the 2020 national election.

“In 2019,” The outlet reported, “Fair Fight Action sued after the state attempted to remove 287,000 voters ahead of the November election and held a phone and text bank after the 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate in Atlanta to notify voters that their names might have been on the list.”

Abrams has dedicated much of her work as a politician toward the right to vote. Earlier this year, she was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

“Abrams’s work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights.” Lars Haltbrekken, a member of Norway’s parliament, said in a statement, “Abrams’s efforts to complete King’s work are crucial if the United States of America shall succeed in its effort to create fraternity between all its peoples and a peaceful and just society.”