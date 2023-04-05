MadameNoire Featured Video

President Barbie Issa Rae served up what we wanted to see in the Greta Gerwig-directed new live-action reimagining of the classic Mattel doll’s world.

In the highly-anticipated film, Rae stars as Barbie Land’s beautiful, bubbly leader. The actress-producer posted a promotional picture of herself in the role with the message, “This Barbie is President.”

Rae looked perfect in the photo. In true Barbie doll fashion, the 38-year-old Insecure star donned her long curly tresses, a “President” sash over a light pink dress with floral appliques and gold detailing and an understated, yet elegant earth-toned beat.

The actress stood in front of a shape reminiscent of Mattel’s classic “red sun” logo. Rae also embodied Barbie’s signature poise- the pageant wave.

Celebrity friends went up for her promo photo.

Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson commented, “Screaming. Yelling. I cannot wait to see this.” Editor in Chief of The Cut, Lindsay Peoples, said, “I’m so excited.”

Rae’s Insecure co-star Jay Ellis added, “Let’s Go, Barbie!!! 💙”

In the latest teaser for the Warner Bros. project, the RapSh!t creator says, “OK ladies, let’s do this!” before erupting in a cheerful, pink-filled celebration.

Twitter users gagged over Rae’s role in the upcoming film.

Me choosing an outfit for Barbie movie since Issa Rae is part of the cast pic.twitter.com/0jcknoQNm4 — ✨ (@_yzeeg) April 4, 2023

Issa Rae bout to eat this Barbie role up ikdr she’s so perf looking this was made for her. pic.twitter.com/3TfQ6svYL4 — BaldBarbii 💖 (@taibunnii) April 4, 2023

Me watching Issa Rae in Barbie pic.twitter.com/t0zuvM26sE — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@willowhalliwell) April 4, 2023

👀👀Wait is Issa Rae as the Barbie!!! 😆 pic.twitter.com/P0IRyNVB0c — 🐝Beyoncé’s Official Grammy Cleaner (@BihhhImFlawless) April 5, 2023

THE WAY MY FACE LIT UP SEEING ISSA RAE WAS PRESIDENT BARBIE LIKE YEAHHHH LOVE THAT!!! IMMA BE IN THE THEATER JUST LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/gf7RUcAf4F — Ramen (@luvsakuraharuno) April 5, 2023

Rae said in a July 2022 interview with TODAY that working with Gerwig was “absolutely amazing.”

“I was like, ‘This sounds crazy, but OK. Let me just read the script,'”she told the outlet. “When you read the script, you’re like, ‘Oh, I get it!’ It’s very funny, and it’s just very specific to her [Gerwig].”

With Margot Robbie as classic Barbie and Ryan Gosling as her Ken, the film’s star-studded cast also includes America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Ariana Greenblatt, Ncuti Gatwa, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrel, Michael Cera and many, many more celebrities.

Barbie hits theaters this summer.