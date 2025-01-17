Rep. Ayanna Pressley To Boycott Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration

Ayanna Pressley, the U.S. representative for Massachusetts’s 7th congressional district, will not attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. Coincidentally, Trump’s inauguration coincides with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day that Rep. Pressley said she will dedicate to honoring the life and legacy of the civil rights icon.

“I plan to spend the weekend of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in my district at community events that feed our collective soul and re-commit us to building a future rooted in love,” Pressley said in a statement to the Boston Globe on Jan. 14.

To honor Dr. King’s dedication to civil rights and equality, the Democrat will spend the day giving back to the Black community in the 7th District by hosting a series of workshops led by local and grassroots organizations. While several speakers are expected to participate, event details are still being finalized, according to the Boston Globe.

Pressley has been one of Trump’s most vocal critics since he took office in 2017, frequently challenging his policies. The 50-year-old congresswoman notably condemned Trump’s administration for its violent response to peaceful protesters in Boston’s Franklin Park, who were demonstrating against police brutality and systemic inequalities following George Floyd’s death in 2020.

Pressley expressed her opposition to Trump’s upcoming presidency in her statement on Tuesday, stating that she was focusing on organizing and mobilizing in preparation for what lies ahead under the 78-year-old president’s next term.

“As we prepare to mitigate the most harmful and hateful policy decisions that will come from the Trump White House, I will be in the Massachusetts 7th to help organize and mobilize our collective power that honors Dr. King’s vision of justice and equity for everyone who calls Massachusetts and America home,” Pressley added.

Pressley joins Michelle Obama who will also be absent from Monday’s inauguration.

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” the statement read.

Representatives for the 60-year-old Democrat did not give a reason for her absence.

