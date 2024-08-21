Jasmine Crockett: 8 Must-Know Facts About The Superstar Congresswoman Whose 2024 DNC Speech Went Viral

All eyes are on congresswoman Jasmine Crockett following her riveting speech during the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

During the convention’s opening night on Monday (Aug. 19), Crockett took the stage, delivering a speech supporting Madame Vice President Kamala Harris’ quest for the presidency. She began her speech by comparing the resumes of Harris and her opponent, former President Donald Trump, and pointing out that the VP “worked at McDonald’s while she was at college in an HBCU.” On the other hand, she noted that Trump “was born with a silver spoon in his mouth and helped his daddy in the family business.”

Crockett, who represents Texas’s 30th congressional district, has been dubbed a Democratic superstar ever since her speech. The aforementioned clip was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by supporters of the Kamala Harris campaign and has since received more than 350,000 views and 19,000 likes, with many people pointing out Crockett’s talent and charisma.

So, who is Jasmine Crockett? Let’s dive into seven things you need to know about this force within the Democratic Party.

1. She wears many hats.

In addition to serving as a United States congresswoman, Crockett is also a public defender, civil rights attorney and State Representative.