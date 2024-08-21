Rep. Jasmine Crockett: 8 Must-Know Facts
Jasmine Crockett: 8 Must-Know Facts About The Superstar Congresswoman Whose 2024 DNC Speech Went Viral
All eyes are on congresswoman Jasmine Crockett following her riveting speech during the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
During the convention’s opening night on Monday (Aug. 19), Crockett took the stage, delivering a speech supporting Madame Vice President Kamala Harris’ quest for the presidency. She began her speech by comparing the resumes of Harris and her opponent, former President Donald Trump, and pointing out that the VP “worked at McDonald’s while she was at college in an HBCU.” On the other hand, she noted that Trump “was born with a silver spoon in his mouth and helped his daddy in the family business.”
Crockett, who represents Texas’s 30th congressional district, has been dubbed a Democratic superstar ever since her speech. The aforementioned clip was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by supporters of the Kamala Harris campaign and has since received more than 350,000 views and 19,000 likes, with many people pointing out Crockett’s talent and charisma.
So, who is Jasmine Crockett? Let’s dive into seven things you need to know about this force within the Democratic Party.
1. She wears many hats.
In addition to serving as a United States congresswoman, Crockett is also a public defender, civil rights attorney and State Representative.
2. Crockett is Black history.
She was the sole Black freshman and the youngest Black lawmaker in Texas during the 87th Legislative Session, where she navigated what has been called the “most conservative session in Texas history.”
3. She is for the people.
As a leader, Crockett has dedicated her life to public service “with the goal of serving justice and ensuring equality for all.”
4. She doesn’t hold back from putting people in their place.
After Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene attacked Crockett for her “fake eyelashes” during a hearing to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress, Crockett quickly put Greene in check.
“They’ve said over and over that I’m ghetto, I’m a DEI hire,” said Crockett in an interview with Allure. “It’s this white superiority and privilege they decide they’re going to engulf themselves in.”
5. No matter the occasion, Crockett will be fly.
Greene and others may try to diminish Crockett’s light, but she’s always dressed the part. During the same interview with Allure, she admitted to always dressing to the T because, as a Black woman, that is ingrained into you from an early age.
“As a Black woman, I felt my looks would always be challenged, and it’s a matter of always showing up and being perfect,” said Crockett. “It’s not that I don’t think that I’m enough. It’s not that I don’t recognize my qualifications far exceed my beauty. But to minimize some of the chatter, I’m cognizant of it.”
6. She’s part of the Divine Nine.
Congresswoman Crockett earned a B.A. in business administration from Rhodes College before receiving her J.D. from the University of Houston. She is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.
7. Crockett has filled big shoes in Texas.
After serving in the Texas Legislature, congresswoman Crockett won the election for retiring Eddie Bernice Johnson’s congressional seat in Texas’ 30th District and has been on the move on behalf of Texans ever since.
She is one of a handful of Black women elected to Democratic House Leadership. Crockett “hopes to continue to build on the legacy of Chairwoman Johnson” by fighting to “expand access to healthcare, voting rights, economic opportunity, and dignity for all.”
8. She knows how to turn a jab into a job
During her speech at the DNC, Crockett referenced another viral moment with Marjorie Taylor Greene, joking that “alliteration is back in style,” after she coined the phrase “bleach blonde bad-built butch body as a result of Greene mocking her “false eyelashes” on the House floor. It wasn’t long before she trademarked the term, and turned it into a profit through a line of merchandise called “A Crockett Clapback Collection” which she announced on X.
