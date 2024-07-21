Kamala Harris, Endorsed By Joe Biden, Confirms She’s Running To Become The First Female President

Kamala D. Harris is ready to make history once again.

On Sunday, the vice president confirmed that she would run to replace Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket. Just two hours earlier, the 81-year-old President of the United States shockingly announced that he was ending his reelection bid after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump allegedly had many in the White House calling for him to hand over the keys to the castle.

“On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country,” Harris, 59, said in a statement issued by Biden’s campaign. “His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office.”

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” she continued. “Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.”

Currently serving as the 49th vice president of the United States, Harris is not only the first woman to do so but also the first black person or person of South Asian descent to serve in the role. If she clinches the nomination at next month’s Democratic National Convention and beats Republican nominee Donald Trump in the November election, she will become the first woman to serve as president and only the second black person to do so.

Following the stunning news, many high-profile Democrats, including Bill and Hilary Clinton, supported Harris in replacing Biden in the 2024 presidential race.

“We join millions of Americans in thanking President Biden for all he has accomplished, standing up for America time and again, with his North Star always being what’s best for the country. We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her,” the Clintons said in a joint statement.

“We’ve lived through many ups and downs, but nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term. He has promised to be a dictator on day one, and the recent ruling by his servile Supreme Court will only embolden him to further shred the Constitution,” their statement continued. “Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we’ve got to elect her. America’s future depends on it.”

Hillary, a former U.S. Senator from New York, is the perfect person to endorse Harris as she famously ran against Trump in 2016 and was the first woman to secure the Democratic party’s nomination.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren also issued a statement expressing her support for Harris’s potential nomination as the party’s nominee this year.

“I endorse Kamala Harris for President,” Warren’s statement read. “She is a proven fighter who has been a national leader in safeguarding consumers and protecting access to abortion. As a former prosecutor, she can press a forceful case against allowing Donald Trump to regain the White House. We have many talented people in our party, but Vice President Harris is the person who was chosen by the voters to succeed Joe Biden if needed. She can unite our party, take on Donald Trump, and win in November.”

Endorsements aside, does Kamala have your vote?

