Politics

Joy Reid Blames 'White Women' For Kamala Harris Loss

Joy Reid Blames ‘White Women’ For Kamala Harris Loss: ‘We Have To Be Blunt About Why’

Published on November 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

He did it. Orange Mussolini, aka Donald Trump, is going back to the White House, and MSNBC Joy Reid thinks he should be thanking white women for his comeback.

Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere Event For Hulu's "The 1619 Project" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

 

In the early morning of MSNBC’s 2024 election coverage, Joy Reid pointed out the obvious, “white women voters did not” show up for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Reid’s comments came as the state of North Carolina was projected to vote for Donald Trump. She told her colleagues, “We have to be blunt about why.”

“Black voters came through for Kamala Harris,” Reid said. “White women voters did not.”

She continued, “It’s a state where women lost their reproductive rights, where there was a very heavy push to get women to focus on not … putting back into the White House the person who was responsible for taking those rights away. And restoring them. But that message obviously was not enough to get enough white women to vote for Vice President Harris, a fellow woman.”

Orange County GOP Election Party

People celebrate after Donald Trump was declared the winner in the U.S. Presidential election during the GOP election-night party at Muldoon’s Irish Pub in Newport Beach. CA, on Tuesday, November 4, 2024. Source: MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty

 

The longtime MSNBC anchor was referring to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 defeat at the hands of Donald Trump. She made sure to remind folks white women have been consistent in their failure to be on the right side of history, saying, “this will be the second opportunity that white women in this country have to change the way that they interact with the patriarchy.”

Where’s the lie?

“But if people aren’t receptive to it and if people vote more, you know, party line or more on race than on gender, and on protecting their gender, there’s really not much more that you can do but tell people what the risks are and leave it to them to do the right thing,” she ended her statement.

Democratic Presidential Nominee Vice President Kamala Harris Holds Election Night Event At Howard University

Supporters watch results come in during an election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

 

Social Media Agrees With Joy Reid

Once Donald Trump secured the 270 electoral college votes he needed and the breakdown of how the voting went, social media also felt the same way as Reid as the numbers show that white women and men and Latinos helped the twice impeached politician return to the Oval Office.

“As per usual white women vote for Trump while Black women remain the backbone of ethics and justice for this country,” one user on X, formally Twitter, wrote.

Another user wrote, “white women for Harris” the whole time they took their Stanley cups to vote for Trump.” 

Deep negro spiritual sigh.

Well, we applaud Kamala Harris for putting herself out there and wanting to fight to keep Trump from winning a second term and enacting his evil Project 2025 agenda.

Here we go again.

See more reactions in the  below.

 

1. Exactly

2. Damn shame

3. Bruh

 

8.

9.

Related Tags

2024 presidential election Donald Trump joy reid Kamala Harris

More from MadameNoire
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close