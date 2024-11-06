Joy Reid Blames ‘White Women’ For Kamala Harris Loss: ‘We Have To Be Blunt About Why’

He did it. Orange Mussolini, aka Donald Trump, is going back to the White House, and MSNBC Joy Reid thinks he should be thanking white women for his comeback.

In the early morning of MSNBC’s 2024 election coverage, Joy Reid pointed out the obvious, “white women voters did not” show up for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Reid’s comments came as the state of North Carolina was projected to vote for Donald Trump. She told her colleagues, “We have to be blunt about why.”

“Black voters came through for Kamala Harris,” Reid said. “White women voters did not.”

Love Politics? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

She continued, “It’s a state where women lost their reproductive rights, where there was a very heavy push to get women to focus on not … putting back into the White House the person who was responsible for taking those rights away. And restoring them. But that message obviously was not enough to get enough white women to vote for Vice President Harris, a fellow woman.”

The longtime MSNBC anchor was referring to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 defeat at the hands of Donald Trump. She made sure to remind folks white women have been consistent in their failure to be on the right side of history, saying, “this will be the second opportunity that white women in this country have to change the way that they interact with the patriarchy.”

Where’s the lie?

“But if people aren’t receptive to it and if people vote more, you know, party line or more on race than on gender, and on protecting their gender, there’s really not much more that you can do but tell people what the risks are and leave it to them to do the right thing,” she ended her statement.

Social Media Agrees With Joy Reid

Once Donald Trump secured the 270 electoral college votes he needed and the breakdown of how the voting went, social media also felt the same way as Reid as the numbers show that white women and men and Latinos helped the twice impeached politician return to the Oval Office.

“As per usual white women vote for Trump while Black women remain the backbone of ethics and justice for this country,” one user on X, formally Twitter, wrote.

Another user wrote, “white women for Harris” the whole time they took their Stanley cups to vote for Trump.”

Deep negro spiritual sigh.

Well, we applaud Kamala Harris for putting herself out there and wanting to fight to keep Trump from winning a second term and enacting his evil Project 2025 agenda.

Here we go again.

See more reactions in the below.

1. Exactly 2. Damn shame 3. Bruh 4. Always 5. Consistent in their foolishness 6. 7. Always 8. 9. RELATED CONTENT: A Dream Deferred, A Nightmare Awoken: The Weight Of Kamala Harris’ Historic Loss For Black Women Everywhere