The Top 10 Game-Changing Speeches By Black Women At The Democratic National Convention

The recent 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) captivated audiences worldwide. The DNC speeches of Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama among others solidified how Black Women have had a puissant impact on the DNC over the past 60 years. Here’s a breakdown of these historic addresses: 1. Kamala Harris: Rising to the Occasion with a Prosecutor’s Powers of Persuasion Kamala Harris’s loaded acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention was a landmark event, capturing the attention of 29 million viewers across a diverse audience. Her address on the fourth night of the DNC marked a strategic effort to connect with a broad spectrum of Americans, including those who might still support her opponent, while energizing her party’s base. This speech surpassed former President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech viewership by more than 14%, illustrating the potential effect on the polls. The central theme of Harris’s speech was how, historically, throughout her career, her only client has been “The People.” She plans to be the President of all people, regardless of party affiliation. Moreover, Harris strongly criticized Trump’s attempts to undermine the electoral process, pointing out that Trump and his allies sought to disenfranchise voters by labeling legitimate votes as “fraudulent.” Her robust defense of voting rights was framed as crucial to protecting all freedoms. Harris’s message was clear: if elected, she would ensure that every vote counts and that the democratic process remains intact through the “peaceful transfer of power.” Her address resonated with millions, highlighting her commitment to preserving the core democratic values through her passion and knowledge of the Constitution and the rule of law.

2. Michelle Obama: A Flashback to 1996 Michelle Obama’s speech at the 1996 DNC in Chicago marked her first public appearance before she became First Lady. Her address spoke of family values rooted in her blue-collar upbringing, the American Dream coupled with hard work, and support for Democratic candidates. Obama’s speech was inspirational and a precursor to her future influence, highlighting her commitment to service and civic responsibility. Her comments about “hope making a comeback” and her critique of Donald Trump underscored her dedication to social justice and integrity at the 2024 DNC.

3. Angela Alsobrooks: A Tribute to Mentorship and Ambition Angela Alsobrooks, the County Executive of Prince George’s County, Maryland, appeared on the convention’s second night. She praised Harris and reflected on their mentor-mentee relationship. Alsobrooks highlighted Harris’s impact on her career and commitment to criminal justice reform. With Alsobrooks running for a U.S. Senate seat, her speech underscored the potential for transformative change in American politics through their continued collaboration.

4. Maxine Waters: Connecting the Past to the Future Representative Maxine Waters opened the 2024 DNC convention with a powerful speech that drew connections between past and present struggles for justice. Waters praised Harris’s achievements and framed her as a successor to civil rights pioneer Fannie Lou Hamer, as discussed below. By referencing Hamer’s fight for equality at the 1964 DNC, Waters emphasized Harris’s role in continuing that legacy and advocated for her as a force for bending the arc of justice in politics.

5. Jasmine Crockett: A Fierce Advocate for Justice Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett electrified the crowd with her dynamic speech on the opening day. Known for her fearless confrontations with misinformation and GOP critics, Crockett made a compelling case against Donald Trump’s suitability for office. Her memorable line, “Kamala Harris has a resume; Donald Trump has a rap sheet,” highlighted the stark contrasts between the candidates and underscored the importance of electing Harris to ensure integrity in leadership.

6. Mary McLeod Bethune: “What Does American Democracy Mean to Me?” (1939) Delivered at the American Youth Congress, this speech highlighted Bethune’s vision of democracy and her dedication to civil rights. She addressed the gaps between the ideals of democracy and the realities marginalized communities face, emphasizing the need for equality and opportunity. Bethune’s address was crucial in advocating for civil rights and underscoring the importance of education and empowerment in advancing democratic values.

7. Fannie Lou Hamer: “Testimony Before the Credentials Committee, Democratic National Convention” (1964) In a poignant testimony at the Democratic National Convention, Hamer challenged the legitimacy of the all-white Mississippi delegation. She recounted personal experiences of racial discrimination and violence, advocating for the recognition of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party (MFDP). Hamer’s powerful testimony brought national attention to the struggles of Black voters in the South. It was a significant moment in the civil rights movement, pushing for more inclusive political representation.

8. Shirley Chisholm: Passes the Torch Delivered at the 1984 DNC, Chisholm’s speech addressed the unique challenges that people of color and alienated Americans faced. Through her verbose words, she explained why Jesse Jackson should be nominated for President, labeling him a “political missionary.”

9. Barbara Jordan: The Keynote Speaker She emphasized the “American Dream need not forever be deferred” because of her appearance at the 1976 DNC in a country where all people should be equal based on race and gender. In a classy manner, she did not want to attack the Republicans but instead focused on why the Democratic Party was the party to “search for ways to shape their future.”

Lucy McBath: The Transformative Power of Empathy and Service Lucy McBath's journey from a grieving mother to a prominent advocate for gun control is both poignant and powerful. Her story highlights how personal tragedy can fuel a profound commitment to public service and social justice. Her son, Jordan Davis, was a victim of a heinous crime rooted in racial hatred and a flawed legal system that allowed for the "stand your ground" defense. McBath's transition from mourning to activism is a testament to her resilience and determination. After Jordan's death, she channeled her grief into a relentless pursuit of change, first through grassroots efforts and then by stepping into the political arena. Her election to represent Georgia's 6th congressional district and later the 7th reflects her deep dedication to addressing gun violence and advocating for more sensible gun laws. Her 2024 DNC address, described as having an even more significant impact than her 2016 speech, underscores her urgency about the gun violence epidemic. By stating, "Our losses do not weaken us; they strengthen our resolve. We will organize, we will advocate, we will run for office," McBath reinforces her commitment to turning personal tragedy into a powerful call for legislative and societal change. Her work, driven by the memory of her son and the broader need for reform, exemplifies how individuals can use their voices and experiences to fight for a safer and more just society. As she campaigns in her previous district following the redistricting, her continued advocacy remains a crucial part of the broader effort to address and curb gun violence in the U.S. After the 2024 Democratic National Convention, all eyes are on Kamala Harris. The stakes are high, with Election Day approaching November 5, 2024! Remember to register to vote—every voice counts in shaping the Future of our nation.