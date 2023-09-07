MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B and Offset treated their baby boy, Wave Set, to a Disneyland adventure for his second birthday on Sept. 4.

Cardi was hard to miss — walking around the theme park in a vibrant waist-length red wig and a matching colored Hermes Birkin bag. A photo from the special day captured the “Up” rapper and Offset side by side and smiling during a fun-filled moment on one of Disneyland’s nearly 50 rides.

TMZ shared that the couple’s eldest child, Kulture, 5, also experienced the joy of Wave’s birthday festivities. The source detailed that security and tour guides accompanied the celebrity family of four.

Offset reportedly carried Wave outside the Haunted Mansion attraction at the park’s New Orleans Square. Disneyland describes the Doom Buggy ride as “creepy fun for little ones,” with friendly “ghostly residents” and “some mildly frightening scenes.”

Kulture, Cardi and Offset all reportedly rode on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, a fast rollercoaster-type ride that takes fun-seekers through “a haunted gold mine.”

The celebrity couple frequently goes all out for their family’s special moments.

The party thrown for Wave’s first birthday included a tiny Mercedes G Wagon for the toddler — and cocktails and crab legs for the adults. Kulture’s fifth birthday party in July was a trip to New Jersey’s American Dream indoor theme park. A private room at the latter venue had Kulture’s name in lights and music blaring.

Kulture also received a pink Birkin for her birthday, seemingly a tradition in her parents’ household.

When she turned two, Cardi defended Offset from shady online comments about him getting the then-toddler a Birkin for her second birthday.

“Because if I was looking like a bad bitch, expensive bitch — and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking shit,” Cardi clapped back at the time. “So I’m not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin. She’s gonna match mommy.”

In 2022, Offset gifted Cardi a Birkin and a Richard Millie watch during the mother of two’s burlesque-themed 30th birthday bash. The Bronx native graced her husband with a $2 million check at his star-studded 30th birthday affair back in 2021.

The couple’s lavish nature toward birthdays and gifts has additionally included Offset surprising Cardi with a mansion in the Dominican Republic and when he gave her a $330,000 Rolls Royce.

Wave’s second birthday celebration at Disneyland aligns with Cardi and Offset’s desire to treat their children to the absolute best. Read more on that below.