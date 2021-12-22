MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B continued her and Offset’s tradition of gifting each other extravagant and over-the-top presents by blessing her husband with a $2 million check at his 30th birthday party on Dec. 21.

“I want to say happy muthaf–king birthday to my sexy, big-d*ck husband Offset. That’s my muthaf–king baby daddy y’all!” Cardi said during the Migos rapper’s sneaker-themed birthday bash at Sneakertopia in Los Angeles, reported HipHopDX.

“Babe, I feel like you have everything,” Cardi continued. “You literally have every muthaf–king car, you said you tired of jewelry. So I was like, ‘What do I get somebody that gave me a muthaf–king house?'”

“Oh, that’s right — some shmoney gang!” Cardi exclaimed. “So babe, this is my birthday [gift] to you. I know you got a lot of business ventures coming in 2022, so let’s get it.”

The Grammy-winning rapper jokingly added, “All my friends — don’t ask me for money. I just gave this n***a $2 million,” as Offset posed with his newly gifted check.

Although Offset’s birthday actually passed on Dec. 14, stars including Kanye, The Game, French Montana and Migos bandmates Takeoff and Quavo all attended the birthday party last night, according to TMZ.

In a heartfelt birthday post dedicated to her husband, Cardi shared that she was incredibly proud of Offset and all they’ve been able to overcome as a couple.

She praised Offset for being a great father to their two children and his role as a partner, confidant and advisor in her life.

As MADAMENOIRE reported in October, Offset celebrated Cardi’s 29th birthday by gifting the “WAP” rapper an investment property in the Dominican Republic.

When it comes to showing out for each other and their kids, Cardi and Offset have leveled up the phrase “go big or go home.” We love to see it.

